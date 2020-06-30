Alvin Shipps

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Alvin W. “Al” Shipps, 86, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 5, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Vincent will officiate. Inurnment will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
He died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1934-2020
Al was born on May 22, 1934, in rural Creighton to Wayne and Ruth (Sollmann) Shipps. He was baptized in 1949 at Mount Olive Church in Norfolk. He graduated from high school in San Pedro, Calif., in 1954.
Al grew up in Norfolk and lived in various places in Nebraska and Colorado before moving back to Norfolk in 2013.
Al owned The Golden Steer Restaurant in Ainsworth for 15 years. He also worked for the Lund Co. in Omaha as a real estate agent for many years before moving to Norfolk.
Al enjoyed fishing, playing cards, golfing, and spending time with family.
He married Jean Hartzell on June 10, 2018, in Salina, Kan.
He was a member of Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk.
Survivors include his spouse, Jean Hartzell-Shipps of Norfolk; his children, Jennifer (Michael) Dennington of Prescott, Ariz., Jeff (Roxanne) Shipps of Spokane, Wash., James Shipps and dear friend, Sylvia Quellmalz of Spokane, Wash., Joel (Roxane) Shipps of Norfolk, January (Blake) Chartrau of Las Vegas, Nev.; five stepchildren; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and siblings Leroy (Mary) Shipps of Stanton, Mary Lewis of Norfolk, Linda (Ed) Peterson of Norfolk and Fred (Pam) Shipps of Bullhead City, Ariz.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Ruth; his siblings, Claude Shipps, Bertha Burns, Shirley Carter and infant son Arty Shipps; and grandson Joshua Christensen.
Musician will be Jim Casey. Honorary casketbearers will be Rodney Palmer, Rick Scott, Dick Mullins and Lon Atwood.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.