COVID-19 Nebraska cases

Alvin Shipps

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Alvin W. “Al” Shipps, 86, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 5, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Vincent will officiate. Inurnment will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

He died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Tags

In other news

Elenora Hohneke

NORFOLK — Services for Elenora Hohneke, 94, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. She died Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.

Jolene Hrbek

NIOBRARA — Services for Jolene Hrbek, 74, Niobrara, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. She died Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Avera Creighton Hospital in Creighton.

Alvin Shipps

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Alvin W. “Al” Shipps, 86, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 5, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Vincent will officiate. Inurnment will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Arnold Praeuner

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Arnold L. Praeuner, 88, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 2, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 7…

Beulah Rokahr

Beulah Rokahr

OSMOND — Services for Beulah M. Rokahr, 91, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 2, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Glen Emery will officiate with burial in the Randolph Cemetery in Randolph.

Lyle Horst

PLAINVIEW —  Private services for Lyle V. Horst, 87, Plainview, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Plainview. Burial will be in the Danish Cemetery in rural Plainview.

Daniel McTaggart

Daniel McTaggart

EMERSON — Graveside services for Daniel R. McTaggart, 74, Norfolk, were 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at Calvary Cemetery in Emerson. The Rev. Gerald Leise officiated.

Arnold Praeuner

NORFOLK — Services for Arnold L. Praeuner, 88, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Friday, June 26, 2020, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.

Zak Palmer

SPRINGVIEW — Memorial services for Zak T. Palmer, 18, Springview, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 2, at the North Central Knights football field in Springview. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara

-