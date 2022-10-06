MADISON — Services for Alvin D. Schroeder, 75, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. Susan Urbanec will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison. Military rites will be conducted by U.S. Air Force Honor Guard, American Legion Post 35 and VFW Post 1318. Honor guard will be by the Legion Riders.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church.
Alvin Schroeder died Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Resseguie Funeral Home of Madison is in charge of arrangements.
1947-2022
Alvin Dale Schroeder was born Jan. 15, 1947, in Hebron in Thayer County, the son of Clifford and Viola (Wassom) Schroeder. Alvin was baptized at home on March 16, 1947, by Pastor O. Reeg of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church. He attended Madison Public Schools and graduated from Madison High School in 1965.
He attended the Grand Island School of Business before entering the U.S. Air Force in 1966. Master Sergeant Schroeder retired in 1988 after serving 22 years. Alvin was a veteran of the Vietnam War and a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
After returning home, Alvin co-owned and operated Schroeder Recycling until the business closed in 2010.
Alvin was a member of the Madison Fire and Rescue for 32 years and Nebraska State Fire Marshall Training instructor for 20 years. Alvin’s hobby was collecting all fire-related memorabilia, never buying new — had to be a saved treasure from his visits to thrift stores and pawnshops.
Alvin is survived by five children: Richard (Kim) Schroeder of Lincoln, Stephanie (Dave) Rawling of Tigard, Ore., Shanna Schroeder and Sirena Schroeder of Norfolk, Alvin Dale (Oscar) Schroeder II of Madison and stepdaughter, Summer Britt of Norfolk; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, including his step-grandchildren and great-children. He also is survived by five sisters: Judy Schroeder, Pamala Ertzner, Tamie (Greg) Wrick, all of Madison, Nancy Walker of Omaha, Viola Kay (Mark) LaCroix of Yankton, S.D.; and sister-in-law, Diana Schroeder of Madison; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Viola, and brother Ronnie Schroeder.
Online condolences can be made at https://www.homeforfuneralsinc.com/.