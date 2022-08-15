 Skip to main content
HUMPHREY — Services for Alvin G. Reichmuth, 94, Humphrey, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday with a 7 p.m. vigil at the church. Visitation will continue an hour prior to services Wednesday at the church.

Duesman Funeral Chapel in Humphrey is in charge of the arrangements.

1927-2022

Alvin Reichmuth died a peaceful death at his home at Meridian Gardens of Columbus on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022.

Alvin was born Dec. 26, 1927, in Leigh to Frank and Ella (Herink) Reichmuth. He attended and graduated from Leigh High School.

On June 29, 1949, he and Donnette Urban were united in marriage. Together they farmed near Leigh and then moved to Humphrey, later retiring in Humphrey.

Alvin was proud to be a farmer, raising livestock and growing crops.

Alvin was a member of St Francis of Assisi Parish and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He served on several local and community boards.

Alvin was a hard-working, humble man with a great sense of humor. He loved visiting with friends and family. His love for horses “reined” heavily throughout his life to the very end. At one time, he owned over 80 horses and built a reputation of selling quality Quarter Horses over the years.

Alvin and Donnette were huge Nebraska football fans, holding season tickets since the building of the north stadium in 1965. Alvin took great joy in following his children’s, grandchildren’s, and even great-grandchildren’s events. He was very proud of all their successes and accomplishments.

Surviving are his children: Bruce (Pat) Reichmuth of Garden City, Kan., Jane (Elmer) Wemhoff of Lincoln, Wanda (Allen) Wulf of Clarkson, Cheryl (Erv) Wemhoff of Lincoln, Joyce (Dave) Johnson of Creston, Iowa, Bryan (Lori) Reichmuth of Humphrey and Brad of Minneapolis, Minn.; 22 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; and sisters Theresa Kumpf of Columbus and Sister Monica Marie Reichmuth of Omaha.

He was preceded in death by his spouse, Donnette; his parents, Frank and Ella; and 10 siblings.

Alvin was so fortunate to spend his final year under the care of the great staff at Meridian Gardens in Columbus. The love and support they gave him was unmatched, as they all went above and beyond their duties.

Memorials are suggested to St. Francis Athletic Association, family or donor’s choice. Condolences may be sent to www.duesmanfc.com.

 Appeara