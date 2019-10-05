Alvin Nathan

NORFOLK — Services for Alvin D. Nathan, 89, of Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 7 at Stonacek Funeral in Norfolk with Patrick Roche officiating. Interment will be in the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral chapel.
Military rites will be provided by the American Legion Post #16, VFW Post #1644 of Norfolk, the United States Army Honors Guard and the Nebraska American Legion Riders.
He died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at the Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
1930-2019
Alvin D. Nathan was born March 16, 1930, to parents Alfred and Helen (Gross) Nathan in Madison County. He attended grade school in rural Newman Grove and Enola to the eighth grade.
After Alvin’s education he then joined the United States Army, serving his country from Sept. 25, 1951, to Sept. 23, 1953. After the service he moved back and farmed west of Norfolk and did block work at the regional center.
He married Vickie Prather on Aug. 29, 1954, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. After marriage to Vickie, the couple lived in Norfolk. After marriage they continued living in rural Norfolk, farming west of town until 2011. Alvin’s hobbies included farming, going to farm sales, having a good cup of coffee at times, as well as having a cold one with his friends and family.
He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church of Norfolk and the American Legion Post 16 in Norfolk.
Survivors include daughter Diane (Dave) Petersen of Tilden; daughter Deb (Dan) Schott of Battle Creek; son Dennis Nathan of Norfolk; son Scott (Tricia) Nathan of Norfolk; daughter Stephanie (Travis) McFarland of Lincoln; 18 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren; and sister Darlene (Jim) Barritt of Norfolk
He was preceded in death by wife Vickie on Dec. 27, 2016; parents Alfred and Helen; sons Doug Nathan and Patrick Nathan; and brothers Alfred Jr., Duane and Wilbur.
Organist for the ceremony will be Jean Ellenberger. Casket bearers will be grandsons Shayne Halsey, Trevis Halsey, Justin Petersen, Nic Schott, Jacob Nathan, Zack Burgin, Zach Nathan, Patrick Sampson and Tyson McFarland. Honorary casket bearers will be granddaughters Kyndra Petersen, Kristen Wolken, Natalie Forsythe, Rachel Schott, Jessica McFarland, Morgan McFarland, Brooklyn McFarland, Maren Burgin and Sara Rice.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.