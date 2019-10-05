You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Alvin Nathan

Alvin Nathan

NORFOLK — Services for Alvin D. Nathan, 89, of Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 7 at Stonacek Funeral in Norfolk with Patrick Roche officiating. Interment will be in the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral chapel.

Military rites will be provided by the American Legion Post #16, VFW Post #1644 of Norfolk, the United States Army Honors Guard and the Nebraska American Legion Riders.

He died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at the Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.

1930-2019

Alvin D. Nathan was born March 16, 1930, to parents Alfred and Helen (Gross) Nathan in Madison County. He attended grade school in rural Newman Grove and Enola to the eighth grade.

After Alvin’s education he then joined the United States Army, serving his country from Sept. 25, 1951, to Sept. 23, 1953. After the service he moved back and farmed west of Norfolk and did block work at the regional center.

He married Vickie Prather on Aug. 29, 1954, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. After marriage to Vickie, the couple lived in Norfolk. After marriage they continued living in rural Norfolk, farming west of town until 2011. Alvin’s hobbies included farming, going to farm sales, having a good cup of coffee at times, as well as having a cold one with his friends and family.

He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church of Norfolk and the American Legion Post 16 in Norfolk.

Survivors include daughter Diane (Dave) Petersen of Tilden; daughter Deb (Dan) Schott of Battle Creek; son Dennis Nathan of Norfolk; son Scott (Tricia) Nathan of Norfolk; daughter Stephanie (Travis) McFarland of Lincoln; 18 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren; and sister Darlene (Jim) Barritt of Norfolk

He was preceded in death by wife Vickie on Dec. 27, 2016; parents Alfred and Helen; sons Doug Nathan and Patrick Nathan; and brothers Alfred Jr., Duane and Wilbur.

Organist for the ceremony will be Jean Ellenberger. Casket bearers will be grandsons Shayne Halsey, Trevis Halsey, Justin Petersen, Nic Schott, Jacob Nathan, Zack Burgin, Zach Nathan, Patrick Sampson and Tyson McFarland. Honorary casket bearers will be granddaughters Kyndra Petersen, Kristen Wolken, Natalie Forsythe, Rachel Schott, Jessica McFarland, Morgan McFarland, Brooklyn McFarland, Maren Burgin and Sara Rice.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

In other news

Phyllis Nelson

WAUSA — Memorial services for Phyllis M. Nelson, 90, of Wausa will be 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. The Rev. Carl Sirotzki will officiate. Immediately following the service, a reception will take place at the church. A private burial will be at a later date in T…

LaNell Hille

LaNell Hille

Private burial for LaNell Siebrant Hille, 92, formerly of Northeast Nebraska, will be at a later date.

Jerry Putman

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Jerry A. Putman, 53, Palantine, Ill., will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Avenue. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Military honors conducted by the Nebraska National Guard Honor Guard, American Legi…

Marjorie Rinkel

Marjorie Rinkel

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Marjorie E. “Margie” Rinkel, 85, of rural Battle Creek will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. B.J. Fouts will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk following the luncheon.

Janice Preister

Janice Preister

MADISON — Memorial services for Janice E. Preister, 75, rural Madison, will be at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at Calvary Community Church in Madison. The Rev. Craig Mahoney will officiate.

Alvin Nathan

Alvin Nathan

NORFOLK — Services for Alvin D. Nathan, 89, of Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 7 at Stonacek Funeral in Norfolk with Patrick Roche officiating. Interment will be in the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Kenneth Breithaupt

O’NEILL — Services for Kenneth Breithaupt, 59, Verdigre, will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Faith Community Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Paul Harder will officiate with private burial.

David Raile

David Raile

GRAND ISLAND — Services for David A. Raile, 83, of Grand Island will be 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grand Island with the Rev. Martin Egging officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Duane Letcher

Duane Letcher

Private memorial services for Dr. Duane A. Letcher, 77, Wentworth, S.D., were conducted under the direction of Miller Funeral Home of Sioux Falls, S.D.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

Cancellations / Delays

Jimmy Johns