BEEMER — Services for Alvin L. Heller, 85, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in rural Beemer. The Rev. Robert Mayes will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday with the family present from 5 to 7 p.m. at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner and will continue on Friday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.
Alvin Heller died Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Franciscan Healthcare in West Point.
Memorials are suggested to the Cuming County Ag Society or Immanuel Lutheran Church.
1936-2022
Alvin LeRoy Heller was born on Oct. 26, 1936, to August and Erna (Gaek) Heller on the family farm south of Wisner. He was baptized on Nov. 22, 1936, and later confirmed on April 2, 1950, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Beemer. Alvin attended Cuming County Rural School District 9 and St. John’s Parochial School.
Alvin worked for Carl Vollmer for 11 years.
On Dec. 19, 1964, he was united in marriage to Kathleen Lierman at St. John’s Lutheran Church. He continued farming and raising livestock south of Wisner.
Alvin was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in rural Beemer and had helped with the Bismark Township fair booth for almost 60 years.
Survivors include his spouse, Kathleen Heller of Wisner; a daughter, Mishele and Dan Beerbohm of Scribner; grandsons Matthew and Rebecca Beerbohm of Scribner and Derek Beerbohm of Pilger; brothers Norman and Mary Lou Heller of Fremont and Edward and Denise Heller of Wisner; a sister, Judy Patterson of Columbus; and a brother-in-law, Dave Urban of Sheridan, Ind. Several nieces and nephews also survive him.
Alvin was preceded in death by his parents; his parents-in-law; sisters Elizabeth (Ross) Watchorn and Myrna Urban; brother Robert (Martha) Heller; brother-in-law Kenneth Patterson; and nieces Amy Heller and Lynette Lierman.