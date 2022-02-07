 Skip to main content
Alvin Heller

WISNER — Services for Alvin L. Heller, 85, Wisner, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. Alvin Heller died Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Franciscan Healthcare in West Point.

Vernon Sudbeck

HARTINGTON — Services for Vernon Sudbeck, 94, Hartington, are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.

Dale Uttecht

NORFOLK — Services for Dale W. Uttecht, 89, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Dale Uttecht died Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Cathy Arehart

CREIGHTON — Services for Cathy Jo Arehart, 57, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Cathy Jo Arehart died Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Aver Creighton Hospital in Creighton.

Marvin Pospisil

NORFOLK — Services for Marvin R. Pospisil, 91, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Marvin Pospisil died Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at the Madison House in Norfolk.

Kathi Jo Washington

SANTEE — Services for Kathi Jo Washington, 49, Santee, will be at noon on Thursday, Feb. 10, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. Kalon Strickland Sr. will officiate with burial in Congregational Cemetery in Santee.

Robert Sherry

WAYNE — Services for Robert “Bob” D. Sherry, 85, Wayne, will be Thursday, Feb. 10, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Wayne. Visitation will be at the church on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. with a vigil service at 7 p.m. Burial with military rites will be in Greenwood Cemetery.

Joan Hansen

CREIGHTON — Services for Joan I. Hansen, 77, Clearwater, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Joan Hansen died Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.

Ronald Lemke

CREIGHTON — Services for Ronald G. Lemke, 63, Dallas, N.C., formerly of Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Ronald Lemke died Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Gastonia, N.C.

Linda Musser Rumsey

COLUMBUS — Memorial services for Linda Musser Rumsey, 73, Columbus, will be Friday, Feb. 11, at 10 a.m. at Gass Haney Funeral Home with the Rev. Nora Mendyk officiating. Burial will be in Jackson Cemetery, Duncan. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. on Friday.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

