HARTINGTON — Services for Alton L. Halle, 77, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Alton Halle died Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at his residence.
In other news
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Kenneth L. “Ken” Caskey, 87, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Peter Jark-Swain will officiate. Inurnment will be in the church columbarium.
NORFOLK — Services for Merle Mead, 77, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at First Christian Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Marshal Hardy will officiate. Burial will be in Wood River Cemetery at a later date.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Mark M. Flesner, 53, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Deacon Jim Doolittle will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
STANTON — Services for Anna (Kaup) Goeken, 83, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Merle Mead, 77, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at First Christian Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Marshal Hardy will officiate. Burial will be in Wood River Cemetery at a later date.
CREIGHTON — A celebration of life for Gary Kumm, 60, Callaway, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Walter Larsen Senior Center in Creighton. Inurnment will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery in Bazile Mills.
HARTINGTON — Memorial services for Gladys Pedersen, 85, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington. Burial will be at a later date.
ST. HELENA — Services for Romaine M. Wieseler, 84, St. Helena, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Holy Family Catholic Church in St. Helena. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in rural St. Helena.
Services for Myra Rotherham Schwebel, 77, Ponte Vedra, Fla., formerly of Ewing, will be at a later date at St. John Paul II Catholic Church in Nocatee, Fla.