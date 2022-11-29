 Skip to main content
Alton Halle

HARTINGTON — Services for Alton L. Halle, 77, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Alton Halle died Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at his residence.

In other news

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Kenneth L. “Ken” Caskey, 87, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Peter Jark-Swain will officiate. Inurnment will be in the church columbarium.

NORFOLK — Services for Merle Mead, 77, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at First Christian Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Marshal Hardy will officiate. Burial will be in Wood River Cemetery at a later date.

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Mark M. Flesner, 53, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Deacon Jim Doolittle will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

STANTON — Services for Anna (Kaup) Goeken, 83, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.

CREIGHTON — A celebration of life for Gary Kumm, 60, Callaway, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Walter Larsen Senior Center in Creighton. Inurnment will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery in Bazile Mills.

HARTINGTON — Memorial services for Gladys Pedersen, 85, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington. Burial will be at a later date.

ST. HELENA — Services for Romaine M. Wieseler, 84, St. Helena, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Holy Family Catholic Church in St. Helena. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in rural St. Helena.

Services for Myra Rotherham Schwebel, 77, Ponte Vedra, Fla., formerly of Ewing, will be at a later date at St. John Paul II Catholic Church in Nocatee, Fla.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

