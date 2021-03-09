VERDIGRE — Services for Alta Vakoc, 89, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 13, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Verdigre.
Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Friday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are required.
1932-2021
Alta died Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Alpine Village in Verdigre. Her death was peaceful with family at her side.
Alta Ellen (Jensen) Vakoc was born Jan. 9, 1932, in rural Winnetoon to Allen A. Jensen and Henrietta A. (Scheer) Jensen. She attended country school near her home and attended Christ Lutheran Church in Bazile Mills, where she was baptized and confirmed.
On Sept. 23, 1951, Alta married Adolph J. Vakoc at Christ Lutheran Church. Later, she became a member of the parish of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. The couple was blessed with four children: Daniel, Patricia, Betty and Mary. They farmed east of Verdigre. In 1954, Adolph and Alta started Vakoc Construction earth-moving company.
Alta enjoyed gardening and producing a bountiful harvest for the family. She worked as a cook for Verdigre Public Schools for many years. Alta was also active in St. Wenceslaus’ Altar Society, Catholic Daughters of the Americas and Sparta Sisters Extension Club. Adolph died Nov. 27, 1987.
Alta retired in 1990 and moved to Verdigre.
She married Omer O. Vakoc on Feb. 14, 1994, in Okeechobee, Fla. They would spend summers in Verdigre and winters in Okeechobee until Omer’s death Aug. 28, 2005.
Alta was also active in several clubs, including Senior Citizens, Faithful Friends, No Name Club, 1980’s Club and Just So Busy Club. She loved playing cards and dominoes with friends and family. She also enjoyed sitting on her porch swing as she watched the local traffic pass by.
Alta is survived by her son, Daniel (Wilma) Vakoc of Verdigre; a daughter, Patricia (Warren) Jessen of Bloomfield; a daughter, Betty (Russell) Marshall of Verdigre; a daughter, Mary (Russell) Gehring of Omaha; stepchildren, Patty Bennett of Shelbyville, Ind., Marilynn (Jerry) Kennett of Halfway, Mo., and Kathy Pittman of Shelbyville, Ind.; a sister, Elaine Doerr of Plainview; a brother, Lawrence Jensen of Winnetoon; a sister, Esther (Frank) Holecek of Creighton; a sister, Arlene Nelson of Lincoln; a brother, Lyle (Elaine) Jensen of Carroll; eight grandchildren, Tracy (Kevin) Howell of Seward, Jeff (Samantha) Vakoc of Verdigre, Lesley (Jason) Nocita of Bennington, Chris (Michaela) Jessen of Bloomfield, Rebekah Jessen of Bloomfield, Holly Sullivan of Omaha, Laura Clark of Shelton and Jake Gehring of Omaha; 16 great-grandchildren; seven stepgrandchildren; five stepgreat-grandchildren; one stepgreat-great-grandchild; nieces; nephews; and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Adolph; her spouse, Omer; a sister, Mildred Jensen; a brother, Loren Jensen; a brother-in-law, Norris Doerr; a brother-in-law, Lee Nelson; and a sister-in-law, Ruth Jensen.
The Mass will be livestreamed on the St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church Facebook page.