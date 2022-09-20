 Skip to main content
NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Alta M. Luttman, 98, Newman Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at the United Methodist Church in Newman Grove. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be at Hope Cemetery in Newman Grove.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church.

Alta Luttman died Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at the Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home.

Memorials may be sent to the Newman Grove United Methodist Church or Newman Grove Fire and Rescue.

Levander Funeral Home of Newman Grove is in charge of arrangements.

1924-2022

Alta Mae (King) Luttman was born on the family farm north of Newman Grove on Aug. 8, 1924, to Eddie and Martha (Dorr) King. She graduated from Newman Grove High School in the largest graduating class in the school’s history in 1942. She attended Wayne State College’s teachers training and taught country school for 13 years.

She wed Marion D. Luttman on Jan. 8, 1955. They farmed west of Newman Grove until his death in January 1977. Alta moved to town in 1986, remaining active in the operations of her farm.

Alta worked for a time at the telephone office in Newman Grove and Albion, and later at the Bank of Newman Grove.

Alta was a lifelong member of the Newman Grove United Methodist Church, where she was active in many leadership roles. Alta was an extremely social person, making friends wherever she went and enjoyed traveling. She was an avid Huskers and Kansas City Royals fan. Alta was a second mom to her many nieces and nephews, as well as her 10 godchildren. She was primary caregiver to her mother and Aunt Elizabeth in their later lives. She cherished her family, as they did of her.

Alta is survived by her brother, Harlan (LaRene) King of Meadow Grove, as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Marion; her identical twin sister, Alma Farris; brother Homer King; and good friend Bob Kaufman.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Newman Grove United Methodist Church or Newman Grove Fire and Rescue. Cards may be sent to the family in care of Justin King, 319 S. Third St., Columbus, NE 68601.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

