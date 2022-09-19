NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Alta M. Luttman, 98, Newman Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at the United Methodist Church in Newman Grove. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be at Hope Cemetery in Newman Grove.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church. Alta Luttman died Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at the Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home.
Memorials may be sent to the Newman Grove United Methodist Church or Newman Grove Fire and Rescue.
Levander Funeral Home of Newman Grove is in charge of arrangements.