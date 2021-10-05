You have permission to edit this article.
Alta Koehler

NORFOLK — Graveside service for Alta A. (Freeman) Koehler, 99, formerly of Osmond, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. The Rev. Leon Rosenthal will officiate. Burial will be in Norfolk.

Alta Koehler died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.

Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

In other news

Bonnie Sandall

WAYNE — Services for Bonnie F. Sandahl, 86, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Bonnie Sandall died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at the Wakefield Health Care Center in Wakefield.

Marcelene Vakoc

VERDIGRE — Services for Marcelene Vakoc, 92, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. Marcelene Vakoc died Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.

Doris Folkers

HARTINGTON — Services for Doris A. Folkers, 93, Hartington, will be on Wednesday, Oct. 6, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. a…

Joe Schumacher

HARTINGTON — Services for Joe Schumacher, 83, Crofton, will be on Monday, Oct. 4, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be in St. Rose of Lima Cemetery in Crofton. Visitation will be on Sunday at church, from 3 to 6 p.m…

Theresa Stratman

WYNOT — Services for Theresa B. Stratman, 87, Lincoln, formerly of St. James and Wynot, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Wynot. The Revs. Matt Eickhoff and Jeff Eickhoff will officiate with burial in Ss. Philip and James Cemetery in St. James.

Dorothy Noecker

HARTINGTON — Services for Dorothy F. “Tootie” Noecker, 94, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Inurnment will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.

Vickie Green

TILDEN — Memorial services for Vickie Green, 58, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Tilden City Auditorium in Tilden. John Petersen will officiate.

Anna Klassen

NORFOLK — Services for Anna M. “Amy” Klassen, 88, Norfolk, formerly of St. Edward, will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 4, at St. Edward Catholic Church, with the Rev. Bill L’Heureux officiating. Burial will follow in St. Edward Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the c…

Janis Swanson

PENDER — Services for Janis K. (Hall) Swanson, 79, Pender, were Monday morning at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Pender. Burial was in Rosehill Cemetery in Pender.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

