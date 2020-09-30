You have permission to edit this article.
Alta Crandall

Alta Crandall

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Alta M. (Lowden) Crandall, 91, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Norfolk. The Rev. Jackie Perry will officiate. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation with family will begin an hour prior to services at the church. Masks are required for the service.

She died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.

Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials are suggested to the First Congregational United Church of Christ.

1928-2020

Alta Mae was born in Santee on Nov. 20, 1928, to Owen Everett Knapp Lowden and Sarah Ellen “Sadie” Crosley Lowden. The family moved to Center, where Alta attended school and graduated from the Center High School in 1946. She was blessed with the man who she called her “real dad” when Anton L. Konopasek married her mother and enriched her life with six siblings.

Alta worked at Hested’s in Norfolk before marrying Verl J. Crandall on May 12, 1950. She was a stay-at-home mom while they lived in various communities during Verl’s employment at the Safeway stores until settling permanently in Norfolk. They enjoyed 62-½ years of marriage while raising three children: Nolan, Neal and Marita.

Throughout her life, Alta enjoyed camping, traveling, dancing, gardening, her flowers (especially her violets), coffee with her neighbors and close friends and her church family. On occasion, she greatly enjoyed helping with catering jobs with the Double K and at King’s Ballroom.

She had a very close relationship her mom and was an example of caring and devotion until her mom passed away. She has always been the kind, quiet presence in the family and is well-remembered by her grandchildren for the ‘wash your paddies’ and an abundant supply of cookies, as only the ‘Cookie Grandma’ would have. She was also a 50-year-plus member of her beloved First Congregational United Church of Christ.

She is survived by her son, Nolan (Phyllis) Crandall of Norfolk; grandchildren Shalle (Tony) Wolff, Gina (Craig) Murphy, Walker (fiancée Jessie) Wynn, Tammy (Mike) Watson; daughter Marita (Richard) Brandl of Humphrey; grandchildren Zach Brandl, Kyrstin (fiancé Dylan Thomsen) Brandl and Abbie Brandl; 13 great-grandchildren; 13 great-great-grandchildren; brothers Don Konopasek (dear friend Lois) and Wayne Konopasek (dear friend Lisa); sister Shirley Parker; half-sister Fay (Chuck) Howe; brothers-in-law Richard Kiefer and Cy Crandall; sisters-in-law Arla Konopasek and Lillian Horn; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Alta was preceded in death by her parents; spouse; son Neal Crandall; brothers Marvin Konopasek and Glenn Konopasek; sister Katherine Kiefer; brothers-in-law Don Parker and Eldon Grindey; sisters-in-law Sylvia Konopasek and Janice Grindey; and one great-great-grandchild.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

