Alphonse Wiepen

ST. HELENA — Services for Alphonse H. Wiepen, 94, Coleridge, formerly of St. Helena, will be on Monday, Feb. 8, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family (Immaculate Conception) Catholic Church in St. Helena, with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be in Immaculate Conception cemetery in rural St. Helena. Visitation will be on Sunday at the church from 2 to 4 p.m. with a vigil service at 3 p.m. Visitation will continue on Monday at the church, one hour prior to services. Face masks and social distancing are required for the visitation and funeral. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
He died on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge