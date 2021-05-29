Allery Brommer

NORFOLK — Services for Allery A. Brommer, 30, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 2, at the LifePoint Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Chris Winegar and Mike Altena will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave.
1990-2021
After a long hard battle with cancer and running a race well run, Allery left this earth for her eternal home on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
She was born Nov. 9, 1990, to Mike and Kim Brommer in Norfolk. She attended Norfolk Public Schools and received her CNA certification.
Her children Brodee, Ashytn and Carson, were the three greatest loves in her life. The mother that she was to them is what every child should have in their life. She was fun, silly, strong, protective, patient and loving. She was always there for them no matter what, even to the end.
Allery lived to love and was filled with a compassion to serve everyone around her, including her students at ESU 8. She also had a very special place in her heart for the elderly and dementia patients.
Allery was currently attending LifePoint Church in Norfolk. Disciplining her children and sharing how much Jesus loved them was a priority. She was faithful in making sure they attended Truth Trekkers.
Allery loved to live. She was always up for an adventure or a road trip. Allery’s greatest pleasure was spending time with her family. She enjoyed the outdoors with her children, an occasional girl’s day out with her mom, and watching “Oldies” YouTube videos with her dad late into the night. She admired and looked up to her brothers and their families, and she loved cousin time.
Allery lived a selfless love. She served her family with no expectations and ran her race holding steadfast to God’s promises. Allery was generous with whatever she had, always willing to share and give where she could. When life got hard Allery stood stronger. She would be the first to tell you that it was not her but rather Christ in her who allowed her to stay the course. She knew the love of the Father and leaned on Him knowing that His plan for her was good.
Allery will be missed beyond what words can express. Those who anxiously await to be reunited with her again in glory: her precious children Brodee, Ashtyn and Carson; her parents Mike and Kim (Van Zee) Brommer; her brother Eric (Rebekah) with their children Kendall, Caleb, and Aiden; her brother Daniel (Taylor) with their daughter Adeline, along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.
She joined grandparents Lester and Marion Brommer, Lawrence Van Zee and Ardelle Cain; Uncles Brad Brommer and Robbie Brommer.
The funeral service will be livestreamed on the LifePoint Church Facebook Page. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.