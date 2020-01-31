Allen Risinger

PIERCE — Services for Allen J. “Al” Risinger, 43, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Ryan Mazer will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date.

Visitation will be 1-4 p.m. Sunday at the church in Pierce.

He died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.

Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce is in charge of the arrangements.

———

Allen James “Al” Risinger, son of Warren and Linda (Reisz) Risinger, was born Sept. 28, 1976, in Plainview. Allen graduated from Orchard High School in 1995 before continuing his education at Northeast Community College.

After college, Allen went to work at Norfolk Iron & Metal then moved on to work for Nucor/Vulcraft for the past 19 years, most recently as a locomotive operator at the Bar Mill.

Allen enjoyed many things in life, including camping, hunting and fishing with his dad, spending time in the outdoors, hiking through many national parks and even spending time on the beach.

He married Katie Cherington on Oct. 9, 2004, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. He loved spending time with Katie and the kids, going on their many adventures together.

Allen always had a story or joke to tell and knew anything and everything about movies and American history. Allen was a hardworking man, an amazing spouse and a great father; he loved his family very much.

He was a member of Duck’s Unlimited.

Survivors include his spouse, Katie of Pierce; twins Hayden and Holden; his parents, Warren and Linda of Orchard; a sister, Laurie and Scott Race of Pierce; his parents-in-law, Rick and LeeAnn Cherington of Battle Creek; two brothers-in-law, Casey and Melissa Cherington of Norfolk, Chris Cherington and significant other Meghann Mullen of Norfolk; his grandparents-in-law, Patty Klug of Norfolk and Donald and Violet Cherington of Norfolk; and many wonderful nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Franklin and Evelyn Risinger; his maternal grandparents, Herbert and Mildred Reisz; his aunt, Glenda Poellot; his uncle, Stan Risinger; and his grandpa-in-law, Gilbert Klug.

Hymn selections “I Was There To Hear Your Bourning Cry,” “Amazing Grace” and “On Eagle’s Wings” will be played by organist Celine Fehringer.

Casketbearers will be Andy Thoms, Casey Cherington, Chris Cherington, Scott Race, David Farrell, and Ryan Hintz.

