 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Allen Jessen

Allen Jessen

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Allen H. Jessen, 75, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Private graveside services were Sept. 3, 2022, at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Allen Jessen died Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, near Dwight as the result of a car accident.

1947-2022

Allen was born Aug. 8, 1947, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Hans and Marian (Nelsen) Jessen. He was one of four children, growing up on a farm near Homer. There he was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. He grew up working on the farm. He attended a one-room schoolhouse about which we heard many stories. He graduated from Homer High School in 1965.

Because no one he knew had attended Augustana University, he chose to go there. He earned a bachelor’s of science in mathematics from Augustana University in Sioux Falls, S.D., in 1969. In 2003, he earned a master’s of education degree in curriculum and instruction from Doane University in Crete.

Allen married Constance “Connie” Heinz on Aug. 4, 1972. They just recently celebrated 50 years of marriage and lifelong love. He was the light of Connie’s life. Even after 50 years, Connie still got butterflies when he walked into a room or at the sound of his voice. Allen didn’t seem to notice her gray hair or wrinkles. They made each other’s hearts happy.

The two built a family together that meant everything to Allen. They raised two children, Renee and Paul, who were the center of their world. Allen was proud of both of his children and who they became as adults. And he loved his grandchildren more than anything.

Allen, who taught in Norfolk for most of his career, was a well-loved math teacher. Former students would visit him and tell him how much they liked having him as a teacher. He started at Norfolk Junior High in 1969, moving to Homer to farm in 1973. He taught in Ponca from 1973 to 1974. And, then came back to Norfolk Junior High in 1983. He retired from teaching in May 2011.

He spent time in the math help room at Northeast Community College after retirement.

Allen loved being outdoors — hunting, fishing, checking cattle with friends and restoring an old Oliver with his dad. Another passion was gardening, and he would grow anything that would come from the ground — corn, beans, tomatoes and whatever his grandchildren requested. He always had that farmer in him and with the help of a tractor, his garden expanded every year and that doesn’t even include the orchard.

He felt that a movie wasn’t worth watching unless it had a horse and a pretty girl in it. He didn’t know when he said “I do” how many concerts that would involve, but once the grandkids were born, no one encouraged them more to be musical, and he never missed a concert.

Allen was preceded in death by his parents, Hans and Marian Jessen; parents-in-law Vernon and Marcella Heinz; sisters Mary Louise Jessen and Sharen Wingert; brother-in-law Charles Heinz; and sister-in-law Rae Jean Jessen.

Allen is survived by his spouse, Connie; daughter Renee (Rhett) McClure; son Paul (Meredith); and grandchildren Harper, Maxwell, Miles McClure, Samuel, Lillian and Adelynn Jessen. He also is survived by his brother, Larry; brothers-in-law Ray Wingert, Ken (Sue) Heinz and Steve (Brenda) Heinz; and sisters-in-law Mary (Gary) Pinger and Kathy (Kent) Adamson. He also has many beloved nieces and nephews. Mr. Jessen’s nephew, the Rev. Curt Wingert, will preside at the service.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

In other news

Theresa Hoff

Theresa Hoff

LINCOLN — Theresa K. “Terri” Hoff, 65, died Monday, April 17, 2023, in Lincoln.

Martha Sueper

Martha Sueper

LINDSAY — Services for Martha B. Sueper, 78, Lindsay, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, April 28, at Lindsay Holy Family Catholic Church. The Revs. Eric Olsen and James Novotny and Deacon Dennis Anderson will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

David Raasch

David Raasch

STANTON — Services for David L. Raasch, 86, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at Faith Lutheran Church in Stanton. The Rev. William Engebretsen will officiate. Burial will be in Stanton Cemetery.

Walter Petersen

Walter Petersen

TILDEN — Services for Walter R. Petersen, 86, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Walter Petersen died Monday, April 24, 2023, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.

Beverley Suhr

Beverley Suhr

NORFOLK — Service for Beverley A. Suhr, 82, of Norfolk are pending with Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Gordon Hansen

Gordon Hansen

LAUREL — Services for Gordon Hansen, 90, of Dixon are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.

Beverley Suhr-Kersten

Beverley Suhr-Kersten

NORFOLK — Services for Beverley A. “Bobbi” Brooks Suhr-Kersten, 82, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 27, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk with the Revs. Lee Weander and Eric Gradberg officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Norfolk.

Ardith Warneke

Ardith Warneke

PIERCE — Services for Ardith Warneke, 94, of Neligh, formerly of Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce.

Tony Scudder

Tony Scudder

BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Tony Scudder, 64, Omaha, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Terry Krueger will officiate with burial at a later date.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara