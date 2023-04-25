NORFOLK — Memorial services for Allen H. Jessen, 75, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Private graveside services were Sept. 3, 2022, at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
Allen Jessen died Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, near Dwight as the result of a car accident.
1947-2022
Allen was born Aug. 8, 1947, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Hans and Marian (Nelsen) Jessen. He was one of four children, growing up on a farm near Homer. There he was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. He grew up working on the farm. He attended a one-room schoolhouse about which we heard many stories. He graduated from Homer High School in 1965.
Because no one he knew had attended Augustana University, he chose to go there. He earned a bachelor’s of science in mathematics from Augustana University in Sioux Falls, S.D., in 1969. In 2003, he earned a master’s of education degree in curriculum and instruction from Doane University in Crete.
Allen married Constance “Connie” Heinz on Aug. 4, 1972. They just recently celebrated 50 years of marriage and lifelong love. He was the light of Connie’s life. Even after 50 years, Connie still got butterflies when he walked into a room or at the sound of his voice. Allen didn’t seem to notice her gray hair or wrinkles. They made each other’s hearts happy.
The two built a family together that meant everything to Allen. They raised two children, Renee and Paul, who were the center of their world. Allen was proud of both of his children and who they became as adults. And he loved his grandchildren more than anything.
Allen, who taught in Norfolk for most of his career, was a well-loved math teacher. Former students would visit him and tell him how much they liked having him as a teacher. He started at Norfolk Junior High in 1969, moving to Homer to farm in 1973. He taught in Ponca from 1973 to 1974. And, then came back to Norfolk Junior High in 1983. He retired from teaching in May 2011.
He spent time in the math help room at Northeast Community College after retirement.
Allen loved being outdoors — hunting, fishing, checking cattle with friends and restoring an old Oliver with his dad. Another passion was gardening, and he would grow anything that would come from the ground — corn, beans, tomatoes and whatever his grandchildren requested. He always had that farmer in him and with the help of a tractor, his garden expanded every year and that doesn’t even include the orchard.
He felt that a movie wasn’t worth watching unless it had a horse and a pretty girl in it. He didn’t know when he said “I do” how many concerts that would involve, but once the grandkids were born, no one encouraged them more to be musical, and he never missed a concert.
Allen was preceded in death by his parents, Hans and Marian Jessen; parents-in-law Vernon and Marcella Heinz; sisters Mary Louise Jessen and Sharen Wingert; brother-in-law Charles Heinz; and sister-in-law Rae Jean Jessen.
Allen is survived by his spouse, Connie; daughter Renee (Rhett) McClure; son Paul (Meredith); and grandchildren Harper, Maxwell, Miles McClure, Samuel, Lillian and Adelynn Jessen. He also is survived by his brother, Larry; brothers-in-law Ray Wingert, Ken (Sue) Heinz and Steve (Brenda) Heinz; and sisters-in-law Mary (Gary) Pinger and Kathy (Kent) Adamson. He also has many beloved nieces and nephews. Mr. Jessen’s nephew, the Rev. Curt Wingert, will preside at the service.
