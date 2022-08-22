NORFOLK — Services for Allen H. Jessen, 75, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Allen Jessen died Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, near Dwight as the result of a car accident.
NORFOLK — Services for Tammie J. Wiegand, 53, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
O’NEILL — Services for Ruby C. Wayman, 90, O’Neill, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the First United Methodist Church in O’Neill with the Rev. Bob Wynn officiating. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Biglin’s Mortuary in…
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Dennis R. Podliska, 82, and Ramona K. Podliska, 80, Lincoln, formerly of Norfolk and Newman Grove, will be at 10 a.m. Monday Aug. 22, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. The Rev. Leanne Masters will officiate with burial in Iowa Valley Cemeter…
A celebration of life for Marjorie A. Bowman, 82, formerly of Norfolk, will be at a later date. Burial will be in the Veterans Cemetery near Van Meter, Iowa.
ATKINSON — Services for Dewayne Tasler, 92, Atkinson, will be 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery in Atkinson. Visitation will be on Saturday from noon until the funeral hour at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson.
WAUSA — Services for Larry “Yogi” Carlson, 76, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22, at the Methodist Church in Wausa. The Rev. Alan Gager will officiate with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery in Wausa. Military honors will be provided by the Army National Guard Honor Guard.
NORFOLK — Services for Martha “Rose” Sellen, 78, of Norfolk will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with a visitation beginning one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place in Allbery Cemetery, rural Norfolk. Visitation will be from 2 to 4…