Allen Jessen

NORFOLK — Services for Allen H. Jessen, 75, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Allen Jessen died Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, near Dwight as the result of a car accident.

NORFOLK — Services for Tammie J. Wiegand, 53, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

O’NEILL — Services for Ruby C. Wayman, 90, O’Neill, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the First United Methodist Church in O’Neill with the Rev. Bob Wynn officiating. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Biglin’s Mortuary in…

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Dennis R. Podliska, 82, and Ramona K. Podliska, 80, Lincoln, formerly of Norfolk and Newman Grove, will be at 10 a.m. Monday Aug. 22, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. The Rev. Leanne Masters will officiate with burial in Iowa Valley Cemeter…

A celebration of life for Marjorie A. Bowman, 82, formerly of Norfolk, will be at a later date. Burial will be in the Veterans Cemetery near Van Meter, Iowa.

ATKINSON — Services for Dewayne Tasler, 92, Atkinson, will be 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery in Atkinson. Visitation will be on Saturday from noon until the funeral hour at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson.

WAUSA — Services for Larry “Yogi” Carlson, 76, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22, at the Methodist Church in Wausa. The Rev. Alan Gager will officiate with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery in Wausa. Military honors will be provided by the Army National Guard Honor Guard.

NORFOLK — Services for Martha “Rose” Sellen, 78, of Norfolk will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with a visitation beginning one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place in Allbery Cemetery, rural Norfolk. Visitation will be from 2 to 4…

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

