NELIGH — Services for Allen F. Haines, 85, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 15, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. John Nelson will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral chapel in Norfolk.
Allen Haines died Saturday, March 11, 2023, at his residence in Neligh.
1937-2023
Allen was born on Aug. 28, 1937, in Winside to Fred and Verna (Spinden) Haines. He attended elementary schools in Winside, Wayne and Norfolk before graduating from Norfolk High School in 1956. Growing up, his strong work ethic started at the age of 10, where he was a golf caddy riding his bike to and from the golf course.
At age 12, he started working in the produce department at Harmel’s grocery store in Norfolk and, at age 16, he began working in the meat department. In December 1959, he took a job as a meat cutter at German’s Market in Pierce.
On Dec. 29, 1957, he married Shirlene Bergerson in Yankton. In 1968, they moved to Neligh, and he opened Al’s Thriftway, where he owned and operated his business until his retirement in 1993. In his younger years, Allen enjoyed fishing at Merritt Reservoir with his dad and friends.
Golf became his passion and a huge part of his life. In his 85 years, he had 11 holes in one and was an eight-time champion at the Sunland Village in Mesa, Ariz. He loved spending time with his family.
Survivors include his daughter, Debra (Dan) Baum of Elgin; significant other and dear friend of 29 years, Jan Judy of Neligh; granddaughters Carissa Helzer of Wakefield and Ashley (Ryan) Bergman of Orchard; great-grandchildren Destiny and Tristian Helzer of Wakefield, and Braelyn, Makenna, Brantley and Huxton Bergman of Orchard; brother Len (Diane) Haines of Fremont.
He was preceded in death by his spouse, Shirlene; son Perry; parents Fred and Verna; grandparents Walter and Cora Spinden; and sister Phyllis Gardner.
Casketbearers will be Len Haines, Dan Baum, Ryan Bergman, Denny Francis, Terry Beck and Allan Marsh. Honorary casketbearers will be Destiny Helzer, Tristian Helzer, Braelyn Bergman, Makenna Bergman, Brantley Bergman and Huxton Bergman.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.