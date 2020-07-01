NORFOLK — Services for Allen Dreger, 54, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, are pending in Norfolk. He died Friday, June 26, 2020, in Omaha.
LAUREL — Memorial services for Bobbie Reifenrath, 75, Laurel, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, at the Evangelical Free Church in Concord. The Rev. Todd Thelen will officiate.
CHAMBERS — Private memorial services for Richard Grimes, 78, Chambers, will be at a later date at the Chambers Cemetery. The Rev. Mike Durre will officiate.
O’NEILL — Memorial services for Eleanora Fisher, 99, O’Neill, will be done through Zoom with Trevor Combs officiating. Private graveside services will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.
AINSWORTH — Memorial graveside services for Glenna Spanel-Abbott, 92, Long Pine, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, at the Ainsworth Cemetery.
SPENCER — Services for Alice Smalley, 90, Butte, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. She died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in Butte.
NORFOLK — Services for Wilma J. Johnson, 90, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 2, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
WAYNE — Services for Rodella A. Wacker, 95, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. She died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
NORFOLK — Services for Wilma Johnson, 90, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at her home in Norfolk.