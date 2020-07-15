Allen Dreger

NORFOLK — Private graveside services for Allen Dreger, 54, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 18, at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. A public celebration of life will be 1-4 p.m. Saturday at Kelly’s Country Club near Norfolk.

He died at his home in Omaha on Friday, June 26, 2020.

——

Allen Dale Dreger was born Aug. 14, 1965. He graduated from Norfolk High School in 1983.

Allen worked hard all his life. Most years were spent in the drywall business. He moved to Omaha and continued working in the drywall business and started his own drywall business.

He always knew someone everywhere he went. Allen had a big heart and would help out family, friends or a stranger in need. He put other people before himself. Allen was a great stepdad to all his stepchildren. He treated them like his own.

He was preceded in death by his father, LeRay Dreger.

Survivors include his spouse, Patricia Huber; his mother, Lillian Dreger; siblings Tony Dreger, Donna (John) Wenner, Mike (Kathy) Dreger, Patty Dreger; stepchildren Kasey Wingett, Colton Huber, Jessie Huber, Jason Velder, Amber Velder, Melissa Wohlman; stepgrandchildgren Liya Wingett, Kyle Wingett, Tyler Wingett, Adrian Arredondo, Skylyn Velder, Precious Wohlman, Jason Velder Jr. and Tristen Velder. He was loved by many and will be missed very much.

