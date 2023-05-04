Allen Dicke

 Skip to main content
COLUMBUS — Allen J. Dicke, 79, Creston, died Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the Arbor Care Center in Madison.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, May, 8, at Gass Haney Funeral Home in Columbus with the Rev. Brad Birtell officiating. Burial will be in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in rural Leigh.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service.

1943-2023

Allen was born Sept. 16, 1943, in Columbus to John and Eileen (Hillen) Dicke. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.

Allen was an avid reader, doing much research on national and world events, presidential activities and world banking and would engage in conversations about these topics.

A nurses’ aide at the care center called him a “walking dictionary.” He was a gun enthusiast and enjoyed hunting in the western states.

Allen lived most of his life in Washington and Arizona. In Washington, Allen managed an air filter company and was a lathe operator machinist for an airline company in Arizona.

He served in the Army National Guard from 1962 to 1968, serving as an SP4.

Allen is survived by a sister, Ruth Brichacek of Columbus; two brothers, Dale (Judy) Dicke of Creston and Paul (Diane) Dicke of Ewing; and several nephews and nieces.

Allen was preceded in death by his parents, John and Eileen Dicke; a brother, Raymond Dicke; a brother-in-law, Robert Brichacek; and a nephew, Nathan Dicke.

A dinner at Alice’s in Creston will follow the burial. Memorials are suggested to donor’s choice. Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.

