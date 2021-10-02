BATTLE CREEK — Allen R. Dau, 84, Battle Creek, died on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. A private family celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
PLAINVIEW — Services for Charles H. Lederer, 80, Plainview, will be at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Plainview. The Rev. Donna Fonner and Sara Fegley will officiate. Graveside services will be at 12:30 p.m. Monday at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.…
O’NEILL — Services for Mariam Barnhard, 76, Ewing, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at the Assembly of God Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Mike Durre will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.
GRETNA — Services for Judith K. Kumm will be 10 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, on what would have been her and her husband Gordon’s 58th wedding anniversary. Services will be at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 153 S. McKenna Ave., Gretna. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the mortuary. Burial…
NORFOLK — Services for Anna M. “Amy” Klassen, 88, Norfolk, formerly of St. Edward, will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 4, at St. Edward Catholic Church, with the Rev. Bill L’Heureux officiating. Burial will follow in St. Edward Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the c…
HARTINGTON — Services for Joe Schumacher, 83, Crofton, will be on Monday, Oct. 4, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be in St. Rose of Lima Cemetery in Crofton. Visitation will be on Sunday at church, from 3 to 6 p.m…
WAYNE — Graveside services for James A. Kahler, 89, Wayne, will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, at the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne. Military rites will be conducted.
HARTINGTON — Services for Theresa Stratman, 87, Lincoln, formerly of Wynot, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Theresa Stratman died Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Sumner Place Nursing Home in Lincoln.
Services for Donna Bormann, 89, Algona, Iowa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at Divine Mercy Catholic Parish-St. Joseph in St. Joseph, Iowa. The Rev. Merle Kollasch, the Rev. John Thomas and Deacon Bill Black will officiate with burial in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.