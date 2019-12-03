Allen Apfel

LINCOLN — Services for Allen D. Apfel, 80, Cortland, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the Lincoln Berean Church in Lincoln. The Rev. Josh Luse will officiate. Private inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
He died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at his home.
Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society in care of the mortuary.
1939-2019
Allen D. Apfel was born on July 4, 1939, in Meadow Grove to Leonard and Marguerite (Boschult) Apfel. Allen honorably served his country in the U.S. Army. He attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for architecture.
Allen was a lifelong farmer and had a passion for his cattle and being a herdsman. He was a member of Lincoln Berean Church, where he served as an usher and enjoyed restoring antique tractors, farming, traveling to Colorado and especially time with his grandchildren.
Allen is survived by his children, Michael Apfel and fiancée Ramona Larson of Hutchinson, Kan., Michelle Asselin and spouse Todd of Malone, N.Y., Christopher Apfel and significant other Cary of Lenexa, Kan., Mark Apfel and spouse Lindsey of Bellevue; grandchildren, Autumn, Aspen, Nicholas and Lincoln Apfel; a brother, Loren Apfel and spouse Donna of Norfolk; nephews Steve, Darren and Jason Apfel; niece Kimberly Apfel; and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Shirley; brothers Donnie and Gary; a nephew, Brian Apfel; and a niece, Shelly Roberts.
Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com.