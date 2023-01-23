Services for Allan A. Zeitz, 77, Fairmont, Minn., will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Fairmont. Burial will be in Fairview Memorial Park Cemetery in Fairmont.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Lakeview Funeral Home in Fairmont and will continue an hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.
Allan Zeitz died Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at the Mayo Clinic Health System Methodist Hospital Campus in Rochester.
Memorials are suggested to Martin Luther High School in Northrop, Minn.
Lakeview Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Fairmont is handling arrangements.
1945-2023
Allan Arnold Zeitz was born on Oct. 10, 1945, to Arnold and Lorena (Haes) Zeitz in Fairmont, Minn. He attended grade school in Welcome, Minn., and in ninth grade, he attended Waseca Southern School of Agriculture. After graduating, Allan attended Concordia University, where he received his bachelor’s degree in education and was given a divine call to serve as a parochial teacher at Christ Lutheran Parochial School.
Allan accepted the call and moved to Norfolk, where he worked as a science teacher for over 40 years. In retirement, Allan moved back to Fairmont to be closer to his family. While living in Fairmont, he was a substitute teacher at Martin Luther High School in Northrop.
Allan was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk and Immanuel Lutheran Church in Fairmont, where he served in many capacities including, administrative boards, Board of Christian Outreach, church properties board, Men’s Club and helping out with the youth group. Allan enjoyed playing softball and coached girls softball in his younger years. He loved duck hunting and fishing. He would go on many fishing trips, but one of his favorite trips was going to Bowstring Lake in Northern Minnesota.
Those left to cherish his memory include his brothers, Gary (Kathy) Zeitz of Garner, Iowa, Arlyn (Cindy) Zeitz of Renville, Minn., and Dean (Denise) Zeitz of Askov, Minn.; nieces and nephews, Alden (Jodi) Zeitz of Fairmont, Paul (Melissa) Zeitz of Forest Lake, Minn., Naomi Hough of Marlow, England, Amy Zeitz of Trimont, Minn., Shane (Lacy) Zeitz of Renville, Minn., Jesse (Samantha) Zeitz of Morton, Minn., and Seth (fiancé, Haylea Block) Zeitz of Raymond, Minn.; and several great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Lorena Zeitz; brother Glen (Inez) Zeitz; and sister-in-law, Marilyn Zeitz.
