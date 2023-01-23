 Skip to main content
Allan Zeitz

Services for Allan A. Zeitz, 77, Fairmont, Minn., will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Fairmont. Burial will be in Fairview Memorial Park Cemetery in Fairmont.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Lakeview Funeral Home in Fairmont and will continue an hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.

Allan Zeitz died Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at the Mayo Clinic Health System Methodist Hospital Campus in Rochester.

Memorials are suggested to Martin Luther High School in Northrop, Minn.

Lakeview Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Fairmont is handling arrangements.

1945-2023

Allan Arnold Zeitz was born on Oct. 10, 1945, to Arnold and Lorena (Haes) Zeitz in Fairmont, Minn. He attended grade school in Welcome, Minn., and in ninth grade, he attended Waseca Southern School of Agriculture. After graduating, Allan attended Concordia University, where he received his bachelor’s degree in education and was given a divine call to serve as a parochial teacher at Christ Lutheran Parochial School.

Allan accepted the call and moved to Norfolk, where he worked as a science teacher for over 40 years. In retirement, Allan moved back to Fairmont to be closer to his family. While living in Fairmont, he was a substitute teacher at Martin Luther High School in Northrop.

Allan was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk and Immanuel Lutheran Church in Fairmont, where he served in many capacities including, administrative boards, Board of Christian Outreach, church properties board, Men’s Club and helping out with the youth group. Allan enjoyed playing softball and coached girls softball in his younger years. He loved duck hunting and fishing. He would go on many fishing trips, but one of his favorite trips was going to Bowstring Lake in Northern Minnesota.

Those left to cherish his memory include his brothers, Gary (Kathy) Zeitz of Garner, Iowa, Arlyn (Cindy) Zeitz of Renville, Minn., and Dean (Denise) Zeitz of Askov, Minn.; nieces and nephews, Alden (Jodi) Zeitz of Fairmont, Paul (Melissa) Zeitz of Forest Lake, Minn., Naomi Hough of Marlow, England, Amy Zeitz of Trimont, Minn., Shane (Lacy) Zeitz of Renville, Minn., Jesse (Samantha) Zeitz of Morton, Minn., and Seth (fiancé, Haylea Block) Zeitz of Raymond, Minn.; and several great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Lorena Zeitz; brother Glen (Inez) Zeitz; and sister-in-law, Marilyn Zeitz.

Those wishing to view the service may do so on the following link: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/7189271095.

Condolences can be left through www.lakeviewfuneralhome.net.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

