 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Allan Petricek

Allan Petricek

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Allan F. “Al” Petricek, 87, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 18, at St. Mary’s Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Patrick McLaughlin officiating. A rosary will be recited 30 minutes before Mass. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.

Allan Petricek died Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

1936-2023

Al was the son of Frank and Helen (Novak) Petricek. He was born on March 10, 1936, in Howells. He graduated from Howells High School and married Dorothy Drahota on June 4, 1957. They moved to Omaha where Al received his pharmaceutical degree from Creighton University. From there they moved to Norfolk in 1965 and raised six children and spent many years being involved in the community.

Throughout his long career, Al was a well-respected pharmacist in Norfolk at Gibson Pharmacy which later changed names to Lloyd’s Drug Mart. He was known for taking time to talk to his customers and mentoring those he worked with to deliver excellent customer service. He retired at the age of 72.

Al loved fishing, hunting birds and spending time in Niobrara. He spent hundreds of hours at and on the river with his children, especially his sons and many friends. His spouse, Dorothy, would indulge this passion occasionally. This pastime has been become beloved and passed on to the next generations.

Al was one of the founding fathers of Fair Play Golf Course in Norfolk. It started as a sandy, burr-filled field on which a driving range was first built. From there, a golf course designer was called in and greens were manually watered, day and night. He served on the board for many years and golfed hundreds of games. Friendships made on the golf course lasted throughout his lifetime.

In his early years, Al was an avid bowler, fast pitch softball player, umpire, basketball referee, a member of the Jaycees and the Knights of Columbus. He reflected often in this last year of the yearly trips with friends to Lincoln for the high school basketball championships and Husker football games.

Al’s children would like to think their father invented the phrase “Recycle and Reuse.” They also had wished he invented duct tape. Their father enjoyed tinkering in the basement and always had a project on the go. He was a humble, compassionate and principled man.

Al was a man strong in his faith. He was a member of Sacred Heart Parish and all six of his children attended Norfolk Catholic School.

Al is survived by five of his children, Becky (Ken) Reich of Walkerton, Ontario, Barb Sucha of Norfolk, Bob Petricek of Norfolk, Terri Conner of Madison and Peg (Chris) Steffensmeier of Clarkson. Al also leaves behind 11 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

Also surviving Al are his brother, Frank (Wanda) Petricek of Cedar Creek, and sister-in-law Mary Lou Petricek of Omaha. On his spouse, Dorothy’s side, he is survived by Ken (Jennifer) Drahota, Don (Janie) Drahota, Jerry (Jann) Drahota, and sisters-in-law Karen Drahota, Michelle Drahota and Cindy McCracken and many nieces and nephews.

Al lost his beloved spouse of 64 years, Dorothy to cancer on March 16, 2022. His precious son, Tommy, died at the age of 8 on July 1, 1974. He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Jude and sister Anita Hart.

Al’s family would like to extend a special thanks to the caring staff of Edgewood Vista. They ensured he had the best quality of life for the last month he lived.

“Any man can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a dad.” Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Tags

In other news

Harriet Jacobs

Harriet Jacobs

NORFOLK — Graveside services for Harriet Jacobs, 80, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 14, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. John Petersen will officiate.

Mickey Lanz

Mickey Lanz

BASSETT — Services for Paul M. “Mickey” Lanz, 84, Bassett, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Bassett. Burial will be in Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery.

Donna Cole

Donna Cole

O’NEILL — Services for Donna Cole, 95, O’Neill, formerly of Emmet, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 15, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Brenda Wiese

Brenda Wiese

RANDOLPH — Services for Brenda K. Wiese, 60, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 14, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Randolph. The Rev. Janelle Siffring and Dwight Brummels will officiate. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in rural McLean.

Tony Scudder

Tony Scudder

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Tony Scudder, 64, Omaha, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Tony Scudder died Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at his residence.

Mary Stark

Mary Stark

LAUREL — Mary Stark, 91, Laurel, died Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.

Steven Sorensen

Steven Sorensen

NORFOLK — Services for Steven A. “Steve” Sorensen, 61, of Norfolk are pending at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

James Abbenhaus

James Abbenhaus

CREIGHTON — Services for James “Jim” Abbenhaus, 75, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 14, at the Creighton Community Center, 408 Rice St., in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in St. Ludger Cemetery in Creighton.

Patricia Adelman

Patricia Adelman

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Patricia A. “Pat” Adelman, 92, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 15, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Brett Jamrog celebrating. A family rosary will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday with visitation to follow until Mass. Private family…

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara