NORFOLK — Services for Aliya Acuña, 15, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, at Norfolk Church of Christ in Norfolk. Jeff Schipper will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Masks and social distancing will be enforced at the visitation and funeral.
She died Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at her home in Seward.
2005-2021
Services will be livestreamed on Jeff Schipper’s Facebook page.
Aliya Giselle Acuña, daughter of Kelly Schipper and Israel Acuña Martinez, was born May 1, 2005, in Des Moines, Iowa. She attended Grant Elementary School, Norfolk Middle School and Norfolk Junior High School.
Aliya enjoyed her pet cats, riding horses, adventures and exploring in nature, dressing up, studying psychology and personality types, drawing, and joking around with friends and family.
She was a member of the Norfolk Church of Christ.
Survivors include her parents, Scott and Kelly (Schipper) DeCamp of Seward; her father, Israel Acuña Martinez of Mexico; a sister, Felicity Acuña of Norfolk; and her grandparents, Minister Jeff and Deborah Schipper of Norfolk, Lorenzo Acuña and Eva Acuña Martinez of Mexico.
She was preceded in death by her stillborn brother, Michael DeCamp.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.
Songs will be led by Kurt Shaw.