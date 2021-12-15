NELIGH — Services for Alisha Carr, 40, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at Antelope County Fairgrounds Ag Building in Neligh. The Rev. Bruce Phillips will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale.
Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Thursday at the fairgrounds.
Alisha Carr died Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.
Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden is in charge of arrangements.
1981-2021
Alisha Rose Carr was born on April 28, 1981, to Gina Jensen. Not long after, she was adopted and raised by John and Rosie Hladky. Alisha grew up outside of Stuart on the farm with a variety of pets. She attended Stuart High School grade school through graduation while participating in basketball, cross country and band.
In 1998, she was blessed with Brittany, her only daughter, with Jeremy McConnell. They later married after graduation from high school, and Alisha was blessed her with her first two sons, Logan and Cameron McConnell.
After separating, she married Ryan Schoenenberger. She was blessed with two more sons, Wyatt and Ethan Schoenenberger. They separated, and on April 13, 2013, she married Jeff Carr, to whom she was still faithfully wed when she gained her wings after passing away due to COVID complications.
Alisha loved spending time with her family, especially her children and granddaughter, whom she loved to spend time with and spoil with love. She also enjoyed socializing with numerous close friends. It was always easy to pick her laugh and smile out in a crowd.
Alisha is survived by her spouse, Jeff Carr; a daughter, Brittany Sukup (Kordell) and granddaughter Payton; sons Logan McConnell, Wyatt Schoenenberger and Ethan Schoenenberger; stepdaughters Krystal Carr and Kendra Carr; parents John and Rosie Hladky and Gina Jensen (Corby); mother-in-law Ardith Carr; brothers Jarrod Hladky and Addison Jensen; sisters Elise Troyer and Aubrey Jensen; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Alisha was preceded in death by her son, Cameron McConnell; father-in-law Don Carr; uncles Marion Janak, Larry Janak and Eugene Hladky; aunts Mary Lou Codr and Irene Chermok; and grandparents Ernie and Olga Janak, and Emanuel and Josephine Hladky.