Alice Wood

CREIGHTON — Graveside services for Alice M. Wood, 87, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are required.
She died Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Avera Creighton Hospital.
1933-2020
Alice Mae (Knepper) Wood, daughter of Leslie and Lena (Jensen) Knepper, was born March 8, 1933, at Holton, Kan. She graduated from high school in O’Neill. While in high school, Alice worked at M&M Café in O’Neill and later at Consumers after graduation.
She met Robert L. Wood at the roller rink in Neligh, and they were united in marriage on Jan. 17, 1952, at Crawford Valley Church. They were blessed with six children: Connie, Tracey, Susan, Carrie, Nyla and Sherri.
While Robert was in the Marines at Camp Pendleton, Calif., Alice worked in security for the government. They moved to Susanville, Calif., before moving east of Plainview to live on the Hillcrest Farm and later moved near Breslau in 1959.
In 1974, Alice, Robert and family moved to Creighton.
Alice began working in various medical administration positions until being promoted to hospital administrator at Lundberg Memorial Hospital in Creighton. She achieved this position with dedication, hard work and no degree in administration. Alice retired from the hospital in 1986 after a decade of service as the administrator.
After retirement, Alice and Robert moved to Grand Junction, Colo., and later Pagosa Springs, Colo. They moved back to Creighton in 1993 and resided there the remainder of their lives, with the exception of wintering in Apache Junction, Ariz.
Alice and Robert also had a cabin in Walker Valley at Lewis and Clark Lake while they lived in Creighton.
Alice was well known for her cooking and baking. She showed her love for her family and friends through her delicious food.
Alice enjoyed playing pinochle and 10-point pitch, camping, traveling, mountains and dancing. In her later years, she joined a Sunday dance club, which she thoroughly enjoyed.
Alice never forgot a friend that she had met throughout her lifetime. She was very caring and always kept in touch.
Alice and Robert renewed their wedding vows on their 50th wedding anniversary in 2002 in Las Vegas, Nev., with their family and friends. They were a very happily married couple and enjoyed 52 years of marriage before Robert passed away.
Family was very important to Alice. Alice loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Alice was a member of the Methodist Church in Plainview for many years.
Alice is survived by her children, Connie Knuth of Brunswick, Tracey (Carol) Wood of Martinez, Calif., Susan (Tim) Woods of Overland Park, Kan., Carrie (Ric) Montoya of Minot, N.D., Nyla (Doug) Borgmann of Creighton and Sherri (Curt) Zimmerer of Verdigre; 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; siblings Cheri Schmidt and Sam Knepper; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; loving spouse Robert; two brothers, Robert and Leroy Knepper; a sister, Naomi Carriker; son-in-law Tim Knuth; and great-granddaughter Abigail Borgmann.
Alice received loving care and friendship from the staffs of Alpine Village in Verdigre and Avera Creighton Hospital for which the family is very grateful. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to either of those facilities.
