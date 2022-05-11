CONSTANCE — Services for Alice M. Stevens, 93, formerly of the Crofton and Constance areas, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 13, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Constance. The Revs. Jim Keiter and Roger Schmidt will officiate. Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Constance.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil and will continue on Friday an hour prior to services.
Alice Stevens died Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Parkview Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.
Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton is in charge of the arrangements.