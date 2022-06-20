O’NEILL — Services for Alice Sobotka, 90, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill with a 7 p.m. rosary.
1932-2022
In her quiet and graceful way, on June 16, 2022, Alice Sobotka passed away peacefully with family by her side at the Alpine Village in Verdigre.
Alice Darlene Whaley was the youngest of four daughters born to Lloyd and Bessie (Wesley) Whaley on Jan. 22, 1932, in their rural farm home northeast of O’Neill. She attended District 62 country school and then graduated from O’Neill High School in 1949.
While in high school, Alice boarded at a small house under the water tower. She also went to state in 4-H for record keeping.
Alice met Eugene Sobotka at a rural youth dance. The couple later married on June 1, 1953, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, after his return from the Korean War. Alice’s sister, Twila, also met her spouse, Clifford Sobotka, Eugene’s brother, at these same rural youth dances.
Alice and Eugene settled in a farm house 2 miles west of Inman, where together they raised nine children on the farm they built together.
Before and after they were married, Alice taught in multiple one-room district schools.
Alice and Eugene raised livestock, milked cows and grew vast gardens. She took great pride in being able to provide “home grown” food for their growing family. When Alice was not tending to the many chores or running lunch to family in the hayfield, she enjoyed spending time with her children and sewing. Later, she made baby blankets and quilts for all of her 24 grandchildren.
Alice was a member of the Holt County Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 926 Auxiliary, serving for a time as the president. She was also a member of the Inman extension club and a quilting club.
Alice is survived by her nine children: Pam (Joe) O’Connell of Norfolk, Dan (Jannan) Sobotka of Page, Julie Pendry of Lake Mary, Fla., Laurie (Alan) Morrow of O’Neill, Bill (Stephanie) Sobotka of Papillion, Ed Sobotka of Atkinson, Bob Sobotka of Norfolk, Chris (Marty) Schwartz of Stanton and Chuck (Maralee) Sobotka of Lincoln; 24 grandchildren: Kim, Ryan, Matthew, Christopher, Anthony, Rachel, Travis, David, Jennifer, Morgan, Alex, Nick, Jeremy, John, Jamie, Lindsey, Amber, Adam, Makayla, Derek, Luke, Erika, Bailee and Madison; 28 great-grandchildren: Emily, Makenzy, Beau, Kase, Brooks, Lily, Chloe, Leah, Deacon, Dixon, Sutton, Riley, Jackson, Madelyn, James, Faith, Constance, Jade, Tristan, Aidan, Hunter, Carter, Connor, Samantha, Elizabeth, Noah, Ava and Vera; a sister, Twila Sobotka of Inman; and many nieces and nephews.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Bessie Whaley; her spouse, Eugene Sobotka in 2006; an infant son; two granddaughters, Makayla Sobotka and Misty Lynn O’Connell; two sisters, Irene (Clyde) Wengert, Donna (Allen Davis, Alvin Cornwall) Cornwall; and her adopted brothers, John (Caroline) Etherton and Ed (Mary Ann) Etherton.
She was loved by many friends, neighbors and caregivers, including the staff at The Evergreen Assisted Living and Alpine Village.
Memorials may be directed to her family for future designation.