PILGER — Services for Alice Schultz, 67, Wahoo, formerly of Pilger, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. The Rev. Timothy Booth will officiate. Burial will be in the Beemer Cemetery.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Saturday at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner and will continue on Monday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.
Masks are encouraged at the funeral home and at the church.
She died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Wahoo.
1953-2020
Alice Ann Schultz was born Jan. 19, 1953, in Valentine, to Ronald and Mona (Miller) Wiechelman. In her childhood, she was adopted by Connie and Leon Witham. Alice attended school in Fort Morgan, Colo., and graduated from high school in 1971.
Alice moved to Pilger after graduation.
On Aug. 11, 1986, she was united in marriage to Howard Schultz at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. Alice would volunteer at the Pilger Senior Center, helped with the SHARE program and commodity distribution. In 2015, she moved to Norfolk and for the last year and a half has resided with her daughter in Wahoo.
Alice was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. She was always willing to help anyone.
Survivors include daughter Ann and Doug Claussen of Wahoo; Heather Klima of Dodge; six grandchildren and a great-grandson; brothers Jack and Pat Wiechelman of Valentine, Kenneth and Karen Wiechelman of Shreveport, La., Marie and Mark Rogers of Meeker, Colo., and Janice Matthes of Norfolk; and a stepsister, Diane and Dave Effle of Lincoln.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Ronald and Elsie Wiechelman, Mona and Duane Kumm and Bonnie and Leon Witham; her brother, Thomas and Geraldine Witham; her spouse, Howard Schultz; and a grandson, Keith Matthies.