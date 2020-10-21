You have permission to edit this article.
Alice Schultz

PILGER — Services for Alice Schultz, 67, Wahoo, formerly of Pilger, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. The Rev. Timothy Booth will officiate. Burial will be in the Beemer Cemetery.

Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Saturday at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner and will continue on Monday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

Masks are encouraged at the funeral home and the church.

She died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Wahoo.

In other news

PIERCE — Memorial services for Duane E. Jelinek, 86, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Private burial will take place at a later date.

CLEARWATER — Private services for Diane A. Sanne, 76, Clearwater, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Clearwater. The Rev. Daniel Feusse will officiate. Burial will be in Concordia Lutheran Cemetery at rural Clearwater.

COLUMBUS — Services for Janelle Miller, 28; Lars Barcel, 27; Natasha Lambrecht, 6; and Lars Barcel Jr., 4 months old; will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus. The Rev. Brandon Foster will officiate. Private burial will be in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in …

CREIGHTON — Services for Adolph “A.J.” Brozek, 86, Plainview, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. He died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Plainview Manor in Plainview.

HARTINGTON — Services for Merle G. Palmer, 94, Coleridge, formerly of Hartington, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington. The Rev. Amanda Talley will officiate with burial in the Hartington City Cemetery.

MADISON — Private services for Eugene A. “Bud” Love, 91, Madison, will be Thursday, Oct. 22, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. The Rev. Todd Kollbaum will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.

SEWARD — Services for Dixie Giebelman, 82, Lincoln, formerly of Norfolk and Utica, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home in Seward. The Rev. Rod Lyon will officiate. Graveside inurnment services will be at a later date in the Utica Cemetery in Utica.

Cynthia (Douglas) Thomsen, 57, died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, in Omaha at the Madonna Rehabilitation Center after suffering a stroke and pneumonia complications.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

