HARTINGTON — Services for Alice Rathgeber, 80, of Hadar will be held at a later date. Wintz Funeral Home of Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.
Alice Rathgeber died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at the Colonial Manor Nursing Home in Randolph.
1941-2022
Alice Jane was born Dec. 21, 1941, in Greeley to George William and Maude Mae (McIntyre) Butcher. She attended school in Greeley and graduated from Greeley Public High School. She received her bachelor’s degree in education from Kearney State College and then received her master’s degree in education from Wayne State College.
Alice married Adrian Emmett Rathgeber on May 28, 1966, in Greeley. Two children were born from this union, Charles and Glenda. Alice taught at Greeley County Schools, Greeley Public School and in Bloomfield and Seguin, Texas. She retired in 2003 and then moved from Seguin in 2012 to Hadar to take care of Adrian’s mother, Evelyn Rathgeber. They have lived in Hadar ever since.
Alice belonged to the National Education Association and Delta Kappa Gamma.
Alice is survived by her spouse, Adrian of Hadar; two children, Charles Adrian (Laurie) Rathgeber of New Braunfels, Texas, and Glenda Jean (Paul) Talley of Shep, Texas; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a brother, Milton G. (Dorothy) Butcher of Bellevue.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Maude Butcher.