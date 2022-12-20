HARTINGTON — Services for Alice J. Rathgeber, 80, of Hadar are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Alice Rathgeber died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Colonial Manor Nursing Home in Randolph.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT WEDNESDAY NIGHT TO NOON CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected with a brief period of freezing drizzle possible Wednesday. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 45 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Nebraska. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from noon Wednesday to 6 PM CST Thursday. For the Wind Chill Warning, from midnight Wednesday night to noon CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Snow and blowing snow will make travel dangerous at times. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills will cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT WEDNESDAY NIGHT TO NOON CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected with a brief period of freezing drizzle possible Wednesday. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 45 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Nebraska. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from noon Wednesday to 6 PM CST Thursday. For the Wind Chill Warning, from midnight Wednesday night to noon CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Snow and blowing snow will make travel dangerous at times. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills will cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
MENOMINEE — Services for ValDean Schieffer, 78, Crofton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Menominee. The Revs. Mark McKercher and An Duy Phan will officiate. Burial will be at Beaver Creek Cemetery.
STANTON — Services for Lawrence “Beeze” Roenfeldt, 89, Stanton, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate with burial in the Stanton Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Mikayla Hamilton, 23, Winnemucca, Nev., will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
WAUSA — Memorial services for Evelyn Blohm, 80, Wausa, will be at a later date. Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa is in charge of arrangements.
WAUSA — Memorial services for Patricia “Trish” Henry, 71, of Wausa will be at a later date under the direction of Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. Burial will be at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery in Lincoln.
HARTINGTON — Services for Doris Kathol, 76, of Hartington will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be at St. Michael’s cemetery in Hartington.
HARTINGTON — Services for Mary Ann Hansen, 99, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Mary Ann Hansen died Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington.
WISNER — Services for Betty J. Eschliman, 82, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the United Methodist Church of Christ in Wisner. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Kermit Benshoof, 86, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Kermit Benshoof died at Faith Regional Health Services on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.