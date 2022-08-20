 Skip to main content
Alice Radenz

Alice Radenz

Alice Radenz

 

NORFOLK — Services for Alice M. Radenz, 84, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will be officiating. Burial will be in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Alice Radenz died on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

1937-2022

Alice was born on Nov. 14, 1937, in Norfolk to John and Adela (Buss) Kleensang. She was baptized on Dec. 14, 1937, at Zion East Lutheran Church, rural Hoskins and was confirmed on May 28, 1950, at Zion East Lutheran Church, rural Hoskins. She attended grade school at a country school, rural Hoskins, graduating from Winside High School in 1955. Alice grew up in rural Hoskins and later moved to Norfolk after graduating high school where she worked for the telephone company for two years. She then went on to manage Shamrock Nursery in Norfolk for 20 years. Alice married Donald Radenz on Feb. 24, 1957, at Zion East Lutheran Church, rural Hoskins. Don passed away on Jan. 14, 2016.

After marriage Donald and Alice lived south of Norfolk where they farmed. She enjoyed flowers, gardening, canning, watching wildlife especially birds, sewing, crocheting, long drives in the country, and spending time with her family. She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk.

Survivors include her children, Kathy (Phil) Janke of Wayne, Scott (Lorene) Radenz of Norfolk, Deb (Neal) Walker of Hoskins, Dan (Kim) Radenz of Norfolk; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brother Willard (Virginia) Kleensang of Hoskins; sisters-in-law June Kleensang of Fort Morgan, Colo., JoAnn Grebe of Norfolk, and Janice Radenz of Redding, Calif.; brother-in-law Ron (Alice) Radenz of Folsom, Calif., also numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her spouse, Don Radenz, parents John and Adela, and three brothers Virgil, Vern and John Dale.

Casket bearers will be Brian Walker, Allen Walker, Eric Walker, Ryan Janke, Jared Radenz, Drew Korte, Andy Steckly and Daniel Birnie. Honorary casket bearers will be Kenzie Radenz, Jessica Steckly, Ashlee Korte and Amber Birnie. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

