NORFOLK — Services for Alice M. Radenz, 84, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Alice Radenz died Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
A celebration of life for Marjorie A. Bowman, 82, formerly of Norfolk, will be at a later date. Burial will be in the Veterans Cemetery near Van Meter, Iowa.
NORFOLK — Services for Janice Nicholas, 92, Norfolk, were conducted under the direction of Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. The Rev. Edward Felgate officiated with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
WAUSA — Services for Payne Haberer, 2-year-old son of Chris and Heidi Haberer of Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. The Rev. Amanda Talley and Dick Bloomquist will officiate. Burial will be in Thabor Lutheran Cemetery in Wausa.
O’NEILL — Memorial services for Robert D. Burge, 76, rural Amelia, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at the First Presbyterian Church in O’Neill. Inurnment will be at a later date.
LINCOLN — Services for Phyllis M. Nielsen, 86, Lincoln, formerly of the Norfolk area, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at Southwood Lutheran Church, 4301 Wilderness Hills Blvd., in Lincoln. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. at the Blair Cemetery.
LINDSAY — Graveside services for Dennis R. Beltz, 72, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at Zion Lutheran (Wedekind) Cemetery in rural Lindsay. The Rev. Chris Phelps will officiate. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 73 of Newman Grove and the Air Force Honor Guard.
HADAR — Private graveside services for Carol L. (Wehrer) Widhalm, 82, Norfolk, will be at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in rural Hadar. Carol Widhalm died Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Visitation for Joe J. Ledford, 67, Norfolk, will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
WISNER — Services for Beverly J. Kindschuh, 82, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate. Burial will be in the Wisner Cemetery.