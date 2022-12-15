 Skip to main content
Alice Meyer

Alice Meyer

NORFOLK — Services for Alice M. Meyer, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Joseph Leech will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church.

Alice Meyer died Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Heritage of Bel Air in Norfolk.

Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.

1930-2022

The funeral service will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.

Alice Marie was born Oct. 16, 1930, to Morris and Alice (Hoier) Tarpening on a farm north of Battle Creek. She was baptized April 7, 1938, in the Methodist Church in Battle Creek. She was confirmed May 7, 1944, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek by Pastor Oscar C. Decker.

She attended school in Battle Creek, graduating from Battle Creek High School in 1948. She taught school in rural Madison County for three years.

She married Milan “Mike” Meyer on June 10, 1951. They lived on the family farm south of Battle Creek. In the 1970s, she worked as an aide at the Valley View Nursing Home in Norfolk. After the death of Mike in 2008, she moved into Battle Creek. In April 2019, she moved to the Norfolk Homestead Assisted Living Facility and, in February 2022, she moved to the Heritage of Bel Air in Norfolk.

She was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church and Ladies Aid, Battle Creek Heights, and then St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. She worked with St. John Cradle Roll for 20 years, volunteered as a “reading grandma,” helped with Vacation Bible School, church attendance records and delivered church bulletins to Community Pride Care Center, where she also helped with activities. She especially enjoyed going to several Bible classes and helping at the Orphan Grain Train.

She is survived by her children, Mary (Dan) Coakley of Hastings, Dave Meyer of Battle Creek and Jim (Judy) Meyer of Eau Claire, Wis.; seven grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather Nels Anderson; spouse Mike; infant son Francis; daughter-in-law Kim Meyer; and sisters and brothers-in-law Evelyn (Richard) Bierman and Melba (Ed) Nicolay.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Tags

