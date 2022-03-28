LINDSAY — Services for Alice C. Jarecki, 91, of Albion will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 30, at Holy Family Church in Lindsay with the Rev. Eric Olson officiating. Burial will follow in Holy Family Cemetery, Lindsay.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil service. Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of arrangements.
Alice Jarecki died Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Albion.
1930-2022
Alice Catherine Jarecki, daughter of Anthony and Anna (Hegemann) Dohmen, was born on Aug. 12, 1930, in Lindsay. She was baptized and confirmed at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. She grew up on the family farm near Lindsay and attended Lindsay Holy Family school.
Alice helped on the family farm until June 26, 1951, when she was united in marriage to Leonard Joseph Jarecki at Holy Family Catholic Church. They farmed and raised eight children. In 1999, Alice moved to Humphrey for 18 years, until moving to Albion to the Good Samaritan Estates.
Alice was a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church, then the St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. Alice enjoyed sewing, embroidery, baking, reminiscing about the past, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She also loved to play cards and was a member of several card clubs.
She is survived by five sons, Jim (Ann) of Albion, Gary of Lindsay, Tom (Cheryl) of Lindsay, Dean (Christine) of Harwood, Mo., and Steve of Lindsay; three daughters, Diane (Paul) Krings of Humphrey, Mary (Mike) Wieser of Omaha and Susan (Ron) Zach of Humphrey; 23 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Dan Soukup of Fremont; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Leonard; two infant daughters; and two sisters, Verlene Dohmen and Jane Soukup.