Alice Jarecki

LINDSAY — Services for Alice C. Jarecki, 91, of Albion will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 30, at Holy Family Church in Lindsay with the Rev. Eric Olson officiating. Burial will follow in Holy Family Cemetery, Lindsay.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil service. Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of arrangements.

Alice Jarecki died Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Albion.

1930-2022

Alice Catherine Jarecki, daughter of Anthony and Anna (Hegemann) Dohmen, was born on Aug. 12, 1930, in Lindsay. She was baptized and confirmed at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. She grew up on the family farm near Lindsay and attended Lindsay Holy Family school.

Alice helped on the family farm until June 26, 1951, when she was united in marriage to Leonard Joseph Jarecki at Holy Family Catholic Church. They farmed and raised eight children. In 1999, Alice moved to Humphrey for 18 years, until moving to Albion to the Good Samaritan Estates.

Alice was a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church, then the St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. Alice enjoyed sewing, embroidery, baking, reminiscing about the past, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She also loved to play cards and was a member of several card clubs.

She is survived by five sons, Jim (Ann) of Albion, Gary of Lindsay, Tom (Cheryl) of Lindsay, Dean (Christine) of Harwood, Mo., and Steve of Lindsay; three daughters, Diane (Paul) Krings of Humphrey, Mary (Mike) Wieser of Omaha and Susan (Ron) Zach of Humphrey; 23 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Dan Soukup of Fremont; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Leonard; two infant daughters; and two sisters, Verlene Dohmen and Jane Soukup.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

