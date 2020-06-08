NORFOLK — Private services for Alice Hoffman, 92, formerly of Norfolk, will be held under the direction of Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
Limited visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
She died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at her home in Largo, Fla.
1928-2020
Alice Hoffman was born Feb. 29, 1928, to the late Ed and Alma Wacker of Plainview, and was baptized and confirmed at the Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview.
Alice was married to the late Elmer Fuchtman in February 1949. They lived in Creighton for 15 years before moving to Norfolk and co-owned a business together. Elmer passed away in April 1977.
Alice married Bill Hoffman in September 1978. He died in December 2013.
Alice was a member of Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk and was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters.
Survivors include her three children, Virginia Fuchtman of Florida, Glen Fuchtman (Sue) of Norfolk and Joan Gunnarson (Gregg) of Olympia, Wash.; a sister, Edna Schluter of Madeira Beach, Fla.; and a sister-in-law, Erna Hoffman of Winside.
She was blessed to have four grandchildren, Jenny Heimes (Jeff), Katie Bamsey (Mike), Cody Fuchtman (Tiffany), Ali Fuchtman (fiancé Chris Hupp) and seven great-grandchildren.
