Alice Hegge

CROFTON — Services for Alice L. “Peetle” Hegge, 79, Crofton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. The. Rev. An Duy Phan will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Constance.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services Friday at the church. Masks and social distancing are required for the visitation and funeral.
She died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton due to COVID-19 complications.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.