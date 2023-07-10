Alice Gugliotta

 Skip to main content
Services for Alice J. (Stevens) Gugliotta, 88, Lanham, Md., formerly of Plainview, will be Tuesday, July 11, at St. Matthias the Apostle Catholic Church in Lanham. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton, Md.

Alice (Stevens) Gugliotta died Sunday, July 2, 2023, at her daughter’s home in Sykesville, Md.

1935-2023

Alice Jane Stevens was born on March 13, 1935, on her family’s farm in Plainview to Elmer Stevens and Elsie Wragge Stevens. Upon graduation from Plainview High School, Alice was recruited by the FBI and traveled by train to Washington, D.C., to work and live. There she met Carmelo Gugliotta, and they were married in 1954. She resided in Lanham for most of her life.

Alice loved her family and her church community. She dedicated 26 years of her life as the secretary of the Academy of St. Matthias the Apostle School in Lanham. After her retirement, she continued to serve her school community as a volunteer in the school library. Additionally, she was a money-counter for church, and treasurer and historian for the Leisure Club at St Matthias.

Family always came first for Alice. She was very active in the lives of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was happy to pass along her knowledge and wisdom, cooking and canning skills, and her love of learning. She loved playing Scrabble and Words with Friends, and keeping up with current events.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, Carmelo; her parents; and her son-in-law, Gary Haines.

She is survived by her children, Linda Hopkins (Jim), Cathy Haines (Mark Bennett), Charles Gugliotta, and Patricia Nichols (Bob). Alice also leaves behind her dear brothers, Ken Stevens (Donna) of St. Louis, Mo., and Jim Stevens (Lynn) of Plainview; as well as four nieces and nephews; eight beloved grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Donations may be made in Alice’s memory to the Academy of St. Matthias the Apostle School, 9473 Annapolis Road, Lanham, MD, 20706, or to BridgingLife Hospice, 200 Memorial Ave., Westminster, MD, 21157.

