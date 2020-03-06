NORFOLK — Services for Alice Cerny, 94, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
In other news
HUMPHREY — Services for Kenneth Bender, 92, Humphrey, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, March 9, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by American Legion Foltz Zuerlein Post 80 and VFW Pos…
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Jamie A. Schiffbauer, 92, Norfolk, will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at the Heritage of Bel-Air Chapel, 1203 N. 13th St., in Norfolk.
ELGIN — Services for Helen A. Borer, 79, Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. The Rev. Kevin Vogel, the Rev. Owen W. Korte and Dennis Wiehn will officiate. Burial will be in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Petersburg.
WISNER — Services for Rodney Lofquest, 60, rural Wisner, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, March 9, at Christ Lutheran Church in Wisner.
PIERCE — Services for Lawrence A. Polt, 91, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. The Rev. Tim Forget will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Pierce. Military rites will be conducted by Tomek-Otto Post 72 American…
NORFOLK — Services for Alfredo Ramirez, 76, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 9, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Wisner.
WISNER — Services for Rodney Lofquest, 60, rural Wisner, are pending at the Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. He died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at his home.
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.