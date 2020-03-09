Alice Cerny

NORFOLK — Services for Alice F. Cerny, 94, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Graveside services will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Clarkson National Cemetery.

Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Friday prior to the service at the funeral chapel.

She died Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

———

Alice was born on Jan. 8, 1926, in rural Stanton County to Josef F. and Marie (Srb) Cerny. She attended Stanton County rural School District 24. She took care of her father and helped him on the farm until his passing in November 1966. She then moved in with her sister and spouse, Mary and William Hladik, and helped with housework and the farm work. She moved to Norfolk in 1986 with her sister and brother-in-law.

Alice and Mary worked for many different people in Norfolk, cleaning houses and businesses. After retirement and in her later years, she helped to care for her sister, Mary.

Alice was a resident of the Homestead Assisted Living Facility and moved into the St. Joseph’s Care and Rehab Center in the spring of 2016.

Alice enjoyed craft work and crocheting and made some beautiful afghan blankets, which were given to various members of her family. She enjoyed all the craft, entertainment, animal visits and activities at St. Joseph’s.

Alice enjoyed being interviewed by the student nurses for the care plans they had to do for their nursing studies and always was willing to participate in this part of the student nurses’ program.

Alice was a 50-plus year member of ZCBJ Zapadni Svornost Lodge 28 of Clarkson.

Alice is survived by nieces Dianne (Gerald) Bahn of Yankton, Libbie Ann Bukoski of Omaha, Caroline Kiehn of LaVista, Mary Jane (Jerry) Sestak of LaVista, Margaret (Doug) Singleton of Tylertown, Miss., and great-nieces Robyn (David) Graiver of Portland, Ore., and Lisa (William) Taylor of Puyallup, Wash.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sisters, Libbie (Joseph) Kripal and Mary (William) Hladik.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

