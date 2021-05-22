Alice Busshardt

NELIGH — Services for Alice L. Busshardt, 98, Neligh, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, May 28, at Calvary Bible Church in Neligh. The Rev. Peter Sample will officiate. Burial will be in the Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Friday at the church.
She died Friday, May 21, 2021, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh.
1922-2021
Alice L. Busshardt was born on June 25, 1922, to David and Chloe (Snell) Pollock near Ewing. She grew up on a farm, attended rural school and graduated from Ewing High School.
On Aug. 6, 1943, she was united in marriage to Arthur Busshardt at the First Presbyterian Church in Omaha. They resided in Neligh their entire married life.
The Busshardts have two daughters: Jacquelyn and Pamela. Together, Alice and Art operated Art’s Radio & TV, the only certified RCA dealer in the area for many years.
Alice was a strong Christian woman, a proud member of Calvary Bible Church, dedicated to serving for many years as the organist and pianist. She was involved in the Woman’s Bible Study, the C.B.C. prayer line.
Alice also was a member of the Handy Anns Extension Club, served as an Antelope County election worker and also assisted with the Red Cross Bloodmobile. She loved reading, sending greeting cards or playing the “Birthday Bear” recording to others on their special occasions, loved music, enjoyed playing her piano and organ, tending to her vegetable garden and roses, sharing delicious garden and baked goodies with her friends, family and neighbors.
Survivors are her beloved spouse, Arthur; children Jacquelyn Dekker of Cedarburg, Wis., and Pamela (Lyle) Schwartz of Norfolk; her brother-in-law, Donald (Shirley) Busshardt of Watertown, Wis.; three grandchildren: Jeff (Sue) Weber of Cedarburg, Tony (Morgan) Schwartz of Stanton and Sara (Shawn) Perry of Bennington; also two stepgrandsons, Todd (Steven) Dekker and Erick (Megan) Dekker; six great-grandchildren; seven stepgrandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers; a sister; and a son-in-law.
Alice’s family would like to express their sincere appreciation to all who so lovingly cared for their mother when they were unable to be with her. For fear of inadvertently leaving a name out, you all know to whom this appreciation is extended.
“Our mother will be truly missed and forever loved by her family all who knew and also loved her.”
“Thank you, Mom, for everything! May you rest in peace … no more worries of pain. We love you.”
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Calvary Bible Church in Neligh or a charity of your choice.
Condolences may be directed to the family at www.snidermemorialfh.com.