Alice Busshardt

NELIGH — Services for Alice L. Busshardt, 98, Neligh, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, May 28, at Calvary Bible Church in Neligh. The Rev. Peter Sample will officiate. Burial will be in the Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.

Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Friday at the church.

She died Friday, May 21, 2021, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh.

1922-2021

Alice L. Busshardt was born on June 25, 1922, to David and Chloe (Snell) Pollock near Ewing. She grew up on a farm, attended rural school and graduated from Ewing High School.

On Aug. 6, 1943, she was united in marriage to Arthur Busshardt at the First Presbyterian Church in Omaha. They resided in Neligh their entire married life.

The Busshardts have two daughters: Jacquelyn and Pamela. Together, Alice and Art operated Art’s Radio & TV, the only certified RCA dealer in the area for many years.

Alice was a strong Christian woman, a proud member of Calvary Bible Church, dedicated to serving for many years as the organist and pianist. She was involved in the Woman’s Bible Study, the C.B.C. prayer line.

Alice also was a member of the Handy Anns Extension Club, served as an Antelope County election worker and also assisted with the Red Cross Bloodmobile. She loved reading, sending greeting cards or playing the “Birthday Bear” recording to others on their special occasions, loved music, enjoyed playing her piano and organ, tending to her vegetable garden and roses, sharing delicious garden and baked goodies with her friends, family and neighbors.

Survivors are her beloved spouse, Arthur; children Jacquelyn Dekker of Cedarburg, Wis., and Pamela (Lyle) Schwartz of Norfolk; her brother-in-law, Donald (Shirley) Busshardt of Watertown, Wis.; three grandchildren: Jeff (Sue) Weber of Cedarburg, Tony (Morgan) Schwartz of Stanton and Sara (Shawn) Perry of Bennington; also two stepgrandsons, Todd (Steven) Dekker and Erick (Megan) Dekker; six great-grandchildren; seven stepgrandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers; a sister; and a son-in-law.

Alice’s family would like to express their sincere appreciation to all who so lovingly cared for their mother when they were unable to be with her. For fear of inadvertently leaving a name out, you all know to whom this appreciation is extended.

“Our mother will be truly missed and forever loved by her family all who knew and also loved her.”

“Thank you, Mom, for everything! May you rest in peace … no more worries of pain. We love you.”

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Calvary Bible Church in Neligh or a charity of your choice.

Condolences may be directed to the family at www.snidermemorialfh.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

