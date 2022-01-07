 Skip to main content
Algene Briese

ATKINSON — Services for Algene “Genie” Briese, 90, formerly of Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Sunday with a 7 p.m. prayer service at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson.

Algene Briese died Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Dallas, Texas.

In other news

NORFOLK — Services for Margaret E. McCutchen, 93, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in New Lutheran Cemetery.

WAYNE — Services for Clifford A. Bethune, 90, Carroll, will be Friday, Jan. 14, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Wayne. Visitation will be Friday at 9 a.m. at the church until services. Burial with military rites will be in the Elmwood Cemetery, Carroll. Arrangements are with Has…

MADISON — Services for Patricia A. “Pat” Reznicek, 80, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church in Madison. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Madison.

O’NEILL — Services for Pam Tikalsky, 69, Spencer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in the Cedar Lawn Cemetery in rural Spencer.

STUART — Services for Linda Nekuda, 60, Stuart, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at the Stuart Community Church in Stuart. Burial will be in the Stuart Community Cemetery.

O’NEILL — Services for Margaret Straka, 94, O’Neill, will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 10, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will follow in the O’Neill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Biglin’s Mortuary, with a 7 p.m. parish rosary.

WISNER — Services for Ivan D. Hass, 92, Wisner, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. Ivan Hass died Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at the Wisner Care Center.

Mike Oglevie, 74, Ellenton, Fla., formerly of Columbus, died Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at his home after an unexpected, brief battle with Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD).

NORFOLK — Services for Jayne M. (Tichota) Marshall, 55, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

