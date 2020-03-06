Alfredo Ramirez

NORFOLK — Services for Alfredo Ramirez, 76, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 9, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Wisner.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with a 7 p.m. rosary.

He died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

1943-2020

Alfredo was born on April 10, 1943, in San Antonio, Texas, to Luis Ramirez and Lydia Gonzalez. He dropped out of high school in the eighth grade and joined the U.S. Air Force at the age of 17 before obtaining his GED and graduating from West Texas A&M with a bachelor of arts and later his master’s degree in social work from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

Later in life, Alfredo received an honorary high school diploma from Norfolk Public Schools.

He met his spouse, Theresa Marksmeier, in Amarillo, Texas. They married in June 1977. In 1978, they moved for a short while to Wisner before starting a family in Harlan, Iowa, when Alfredo took a director position for the Harlan Girls Group Home. There they welcomed two daughters, Bianca and Tashina, and welcomed a third daughter, Anneka, after they moved to Norfolk in 1983.

Alfredo dedicated the next 34 years of his life to serving children, youth and families as a therapist, opening a private practice, Odyssey III Counseling Services, P.C., in 1989.

Throughout his career, Alfredo was part of numerous organizations. He was a founding member of The Zone after-school program; a long time board member for Norfolk Public Schools School Board; member of the Nebraska Critical Incident Stress Management (NCISM) Troop B, whose first assignment was to serve the first responders of the Flight 232 tragedy in Sioux City, Iowa; served as a Nebraska Alcohol and Drug Abuse Counselors board member; a Norfolk Foster Care Review board member; long-standing member of the National Association of Social Workers; worked to help bring TeamMates of Nebraska to Norfolk; and member of the Nebraska Coalition for Juvenile Justice as well as chairman for National Coalition for Juvenile Justice Ethnic and Cultural Diversity Committee.

Alfredo had a passion for finding beauty in all things. He enjoyed taking photos and once said he considered it a way to capture moments in time that will never happen again. He enjoyed any opportunity to be outdoors, whether camping, hiking, watching wildlife or driving around with his spouse, exploring Nebraska.

One of his favorite pastimes was watching the geese at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park. He considered himself a student of the universe, voraciously reading books on any topic, and he enjoyed collecting items such as canes, hats, keepsake boxes and rings.

Alfredo also enjoyed spending time with his spouse and daughters, creating memories.

Survivors include spouse Theresa Ramirez of Norfolk; his daughters, Bianca (Tyson) Koehn of Norfolk, Tashina Ramirez of Sacramento, Calif., and Anneka (Mike Grove) Ramirez and their son, Ezra, of Norfolk; his siblings, Paul (Lydia) de La Garza of San Antonio, Texas; a sister-in-law, Cathy Cervantes of San Antonio; and a brother-in-law, Aaron Villareal of San Antonio.

He was preceded in death by parents Luis and Lydia; his siblings, Minnie Cervantes, Susie Villareal and Frank Cervantes; and a nephew, John Paul de La Garza.

Casketbearers will be Dan Mauk, John Stappert, Ryan Chapman, Joel Dendinger, Greg Priebe, Spencer Alewel, Ross Stoffer and Michael Moreno.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

