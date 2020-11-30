Alfreda Pelster

ELGIN — Services for Alfreda M. Pelster, 102, formerly of Bartlett, are pending at Levander Funeral Home in Elgin. She died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh.
HOSKINS — Services for Gerald L. “Gerry” Wattier, 82, Hoskins, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. John Mines will officiate. Graveside services will be at a later date at the St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Cemetery in Randolph.
PIERCE — Services for Doris E. Steele, 94, Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. She died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at her residence in Pierce.
YANKTON — Private memorial services for Marilyn Wright, 67, Norfolk, formerly of Yankton, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Chapel in Yankton. The Rev. Patricia Whitehorse Carda will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Greenwood Cemetery in Greenwood, S.D.
AINSWORTH — Memorial services for George A. Kicken, 82, Ainsworth, will be at a later date under the direction of Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth.
NELIGH — Private services for Jerry R. Peterson, 77, Neligh, will be at Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
LAUREL — Services for Verner M. Madsen, 88, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. Madsen died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.
WAYNE — Services for Patricia J. “Pat” Johnson-Roberts, 97, Carroll, will be at a later date
NIOBRARA — Private services for Larry Christensen, 71, O’Neill, will be Friday, Dec. 4, at the Niobrara Presbyterian Church in Niobrara. The Rev. Martha Atkins will officiate with burial at a later date.