You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Alfreda Pelster

Alfreda Pelster

ELGIN — Private services for Alfreda M. Pelster, 102, formerly of Bartlett, will be at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. The Rev. Patrick Moser will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Public visitation without the family present will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake. COVID-19 health measures, including social distancing, will be followed. Masks are encouraged.

She died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh.

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of the arrangements.

———

Alfreda Marie Pelster, daughter of Joe and Anna (Preusser) Klein, was born on June 14, 1918, at Groom, Texas. The family moved to Nebraska when she was three months old.

Alfreda attended school at St. John Berchman’s School in Raeville through the eighth grade. She then worked in Omaha as a housemaid for several years before returning to Elgin area.

On Nov. 27, 1945, Alfreda was united in marriage to Wilfrid B. Pelster at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville. The couple lived south of Elgin for a year before moving to their ranch west of Elgin.

She worked as a homemaker, raised their children and cooked for all the hired help.

Alfreda was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church and St. Boniface Christian Mothers. She was also a member of the Neighborhood Club and the Scattered Neighbors card club

Alfreda is survived by five children: Kenneth (Carol) Pelster of Bartlett, Karen Poellot of South Sioux City, Jean (Donald) Melcher of Page, Sandra (Ed) Moser of Clearwater, Daniel Pelster of Bartlett; David’s dear friend, Linda Schindler of Bartlett; 22 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; two sisters, Reola Pelster of Petersburg and Betty Mannlein of Albion; a sister-in-law, Lucille Jillson; along with nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Wilfrid on Aug. 16, 1969; a son, David Pelster; a grandson, Jay Dee Melcher; a son-in-law, John Poellot; a great-grandson, Corbin James Pelster; two brothers, John Klein and Alphonse Klein; and six sisters, Rosie Stuhr, Dorothy Klein, Loretta Schmitz, Ruth Nelleson, Arlene Jochum and Delores Bode.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

Tags

In other news

JoAnn Kilpatrick

JoAnn Kilpatrick

NELIGH — Services for JoAnn R. Kilpatrick, 91, Neligh, will be held at a later date. Burial will be in West Willowdale Cemetery.

Thomas Barth

Thomas Barth

STANTON — Memorial services for Thomas C. Barth, 66, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at the New England Congregational Church in Stanton. Inurnment will be in the Stanton Cemetery.

Alice Hegge

Alice Hegge

CROFTON — Services for Alice L. Hegge, 79, Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. She died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton due to COVID-19 complications.

Johanna Faler

Johanna Faler

ATKINSON — Services for Johanna E. Faler, 79, Hagerstown, Md., will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Atkinson.

Wilbur Grimm

Wilbur Grimm

BLOOMFIELD — Private services for Wilbur Grimm, 87, Bloomfield, will be Thursday, Dec. 3, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate. Public graveside services will follow at about 2 p.m. at Bloomfield City Cemetery. Military honors will be provided…

Donald Volk

Donald Volk

NORFOLK — Services for Donald G. Volk, 91, Battle Creek, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in Battle Creek.

Lois Johnson

Lois Johnson

WISNER — Services for Lois A. Johnson, 94, Wisner, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. She died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at the Stanton Health Center in Stanton.

Esther Krepel

Esther Krepel

CREIGHTON — Services for Esther Krepel, 87, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. She died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Avera Creighton Hospital.

Bud Godel

Bud Godel

ORCHARD —  Private services for Bud Godel, 86, Orchard, will be Friday, Dec. 4, followed by a public graveside service at noon at Hope-Enterprise Cemetery near Orchard. Steve Randolph will officiate.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara