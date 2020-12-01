Alfreda Pelster

ELGIN — Private services for Alfreda M. Pelster, 102, formerly of Bartlett, will be at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. The Rev. Patrick Moser will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
Public visitation without the family present will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake. COVID-19 health measures, including social distancing, will be followed. Masks are encouraged.
She died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh.
Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of the arrangements.
Alfreda Marie Pelster, daughter of Joe and Anna (Preusser) Klein, was born on June 14, 1918, at Groom, Texas. The family moved to Nebraska when she was three months old.
Alfreda attended school at St. John Berchman’s School in Raeville through the eighth grade. She then worked in Omaha as a housemaid for several years before returning to Elgin area.
On Nov. 27, 1945, Alfreda was united in marriage to Wilfrid B. Pelster at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville. The couple lived south of Elgin for a year before moving to their ranch west of Elgin.
She worked as a homemaker, raised their children and cooked for all the hired help.
Alfreda was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church and St. Boniface Christian Mothers. She was also a member of the Neighborhood Club and the Scattered Neighbors card club
Alfreda is survived by five children: Kenneth (Carol) Pelster of Bartlett, Karen Poellot of South Sioux City, Jean (Donald) Melcher of Page, Sandra (Ed) Moser of Clearwater, Daniel Pelster of Bartlett; David’s dear friend, Linda Schindler of Bartlett; 22 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; two sisters, Reola Pelster of Petersburg and Betty Mannlein of Albion; a sister-in-law, Lucille Jillson; along with nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Wilfrid on Aug. 16, 1969; a son, David Pelster; a grandson, Jay Dee Melcher; a son-in-law, John Poellot; a great-grandson, Corbin James Pelster; two brothers, John Klein and Alphonse Klein; and six sisters, Rosie Stuhr, Dorothy Klein, Loretta Schmitz, Ruth Nelleson, Arlene Jochum and Delores Bode.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.