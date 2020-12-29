Alfred Schneider

NORFOLK — Services for Alfred P. Schneider, 89, Norfolk, formerly of Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by Tomek-Otto Post 72 American Legion of Pierce, American Legion Riders and the U.S. Army Honors Guard.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Friday with a 4 p.m. vigil at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Masks are required for the service and visitation.
He died Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at his residence in Norfolk.